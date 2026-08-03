NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) has completed its acquisition of First Street, a leading provider of physics-based climate risk data and analytics across more than 2.4 billion structures worldwide.The acquisition was initially announced on June 24, 2026.Richard Mattison, Head of Sustainability and Climate at MSCI, said: "We are pleased to complete the acquisition of First Street. By integrating First Street's data into our existing climate solutions, we are strengthening our physical climate risk capabilities to enable clients to better understand how their risk exposures are evolving and incorporate that directly into financial decision making."About MSCIMSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) strengthens global markets by connecting participants across the financial ecosystem with a common language. Our research-based data, analytics and indexes, supported by advanced technology, set standards for global investors and help our clients understand risks and opportunities so they can make better decisions and unlock innovation. We serve asset managers and owners, private-market sponsors and investors, hedge funds, wealth managers, banks, insurers and corporates. To learn more, please visit www.msci.com. IRThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or performance and involve risks that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially, and you should not place undue reliance on them. Risks that could affect results or performance are in MSCI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year ended on December 31 that is filed with the SEC. MSCI does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements. No information herein constitutes investment advice or should be relied on as such. MSCI grants no right or license to use its products or services without an appropriate license. MSCI MAKES NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR OTHERWISE WITH RESPECT TO THE INFORMATION HEREIN AND DISCLAIMS ALL LIABILITY TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.ContactsInvestor Inquiriesjeremy.ulan@msci.comJeremy Ulan +1 646 778 4184jisoo.suh@msci.comJisoo Suh +1 917 825 7111Media InquiriesPR@msci.comMelanie Blanco +1 212 981 1049Konstantinos Makrygiannis +44 7768 930 056Tina Tan +852 2844 9320MSCI Global Client ServiceEMEA Client Service + 44 20 7618 2222Americas Client Service +1 888 588 4567Asia Pacific Client Service + 852 2844 9333

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