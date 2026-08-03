Carbios provides an update on the financing of its Longlaville plant project

Carbios reaffirms its commitment to building the Longlaville plant.

Significant milestones have been achieved toward securing the project's financing.

While significant progress has been made, the previously announced target of achieving financial close by September 30, 2026, will not be met; Carbios will keep the market regularly informed of further developments.





Clermont-Ferrand (France), 3 August 2026 (6:00 p.m. CEST). CARBIOS (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB) today provides an update on the financing of its Longlaville plant construction project.

Since its press release of March 30, 20261, Carbios has achieved significant milestones in securing financing for the project. In particular, several banking partners have already obtained approval from their respective credit committees, marking a major step forward in the financing process.

Given the highly innovative and first-of-its-kind nature of the Longlaville project, which involves multiple stakeholders, some parties continue to conduct their due diligence work. As a result, the ongoing review process will not allow the Company to meet its previously announced target of achieving financial close by September 30, 2026. This consequently postpones the expected timeline for the start of production at the plant2-

Carbios remains fully committed and confident in its ability to secure the conditions necessary to finalize the financing of the Longlaville plant and will provide the market with a further update when it reports its half-year results on September 24, 2026.

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About Carbios:

Carbios is a biotechnology company that develops and industrializes biological solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastics and textiles. Inspired by nature, Carbios designs enzyme-based biological processes to break down plastics, with the mission of preventing plastic and textile pollution and accelerating the transition to a circular economy. Its two innovative technologies-dedicated to PET biorecycling and PLA biodegradation-are currently scaling up to industrial and commercial levels. Carbios is supported by prestigious brands in the cosmetics, food, and apparel industries, aiming to improve the recyclability and circularity of their products. Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo, and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe took part in a packaging consortium founded by Carbios and L'Oréal. On, Patagonia, PUMA, PVH Corp., and Salomon collaborate with Carbios in a textile consortium. Carbios is part of the global community of B Corp certified companies that are transforming their business models to serve the common good.

Visit www.carbios.com to learn more about biotechnology for circular plastics and textiles.

LinkedIn: carbios / Instagram: carbios

Information on Carbios shares:

ISIN Code FR0011648716

Ticker Code Euronext Growth: ALCRB

LEI 969500M2RCIWO4NO5F08

Carbios is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

Disclaimer on forward-looking statements and risk factors:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, not historical data, and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data stated will occur. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by Carbios. Carbios operates in a competitive and rapidly evolving environment. It is therefore not in a position to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of a risk or combination of risks could lead to results that differ significantly from those mentioned in any forward-looking statement. Carbios draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements are in no way a guarantee of its future performance and that its actual financial position, results, cash flows, its partnerships and corporate agreements, and the development of the sector in which Carbios operates may differ significantly from those proposed or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. In addition, even if Carbios' financial position, results, cash flows, its partnerships and corporate agreements, and developments in the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking information contained in this document, such results or developments may not be a reliable indication of Carbios' future results or developments. Readers are also advised to carefully consider the risk factors described in the Universal Registration Document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF") and made available free of charge on the Company's website. Should all or any part of these risk factors occur or others, in no case whatsoever will Carbios be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages. This information is given only as of the date of this press release. Carbios makes no commitment to publish updates to this information or on the assumptions on which it is based, except in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligation applicable to it.

For additional information, please contact:

Carbios

Laura Perrin

Communication

contact@carbios.com

+33 (0)4 73 86 51 76 Carbios

Benjamin Audebert

Investor Relations

contact@carbios.com

+33 (0)4 73 86 51 76 Maarc - Press Relations

Bruno Arabian

bruno.arabian@maarc.fr

+33 (0)6 87 88 47 26

Simon Dulucq

Simon.dulucq@maarc.fr

+33 (0) 6 10 98 55 64





1: See the Company's press release entitled "Following significant progress in securing financing for its industrial project in France, Carbios confirms its objective to build the Longlaville plant", published on March 30, 2026.

2: Previously expected in H1 2028 (see press release referenced above).