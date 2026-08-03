InfraTech Capital today announced the expansion of its long-term investment strategy, positioning the firm to acquire, develop and scale businesses across essential infrastructure sectors. The strategic evolution reflects the firm's conviction that the convergence of digital infrastructure, energy transition and mission-critical real assets will define the next generation of global infrastructure investment.

The firm's investment strategy is organized around three principal sectors: Digital Infrastructure, Energy Transition Energy Efficiency, and Infrastructure Real Assets, with strategic M&A as a core execution lever across each. InfraTech Capital takes an operator's approach to ownership, pairing patient capital with hands-on platform development and strategic partnerships to build long-term value.

The announcement coincides with the firm's continued expansion into Europe, including the establishment of its Milan Porta Nuova office, which will serve as the regional headquarters for continental Europe. The firm also expects to establish a presence in Madrid as part of its long-term European strategy.

As part of this expansion, InfraTech Capital announced the appointment of Gianpietro Lavazzi as Managing Director and Head of Europe. Lavazzi brings more than 25 years of experience in capital markets and infrastructure investing and will be based at the firm's new Milan Porta Nuova office, where he will lead the firm's regional strategy, capital deployment and platform build-out across continental Europe.

"Connectivity, energy and mission-critical assets are converging, and we are building the platform to invest across all three," said Luiz Fuschini, President CEO of InfraTech Capital. "We pair long-term capital with operational expertise to build the infrastructure businesses the next decade will demand."

InfraTech Capital expects to continue evaluating acquisitions, strategic partnerships, recapitalizations and growth investments across infrastructure sectors where operational expertise and patient capital can accelerate long-term value creation. The firm's operating businesses, including InfraTech Cables, reflect this platform-building strategy in action.

About InfraTech Capital

InfraTech Capital is an infrastructure investment and operating platform based in Reston, Va., that acquires, develops and scales businesses across digital infrastructure, energy transition and infrastructure real assets.

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