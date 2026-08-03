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WKN: A1J7MH | ISIN: GB00B7W0XJ61 | Ticker-Symbol: 0D0
Frankfurt
03.08.26 | 08:04
3,220 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.08.2026 18:30 Uhr
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Artikel bewerten:
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BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 03

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)


ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND


3 August 2026

The Board of BlackRock American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce the third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ended 31 October 2026 of 4.15 pence per ordinary share. The dividend is payable on 11 September 2026 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 14 August 2026 (ex-dividend date is 13 August 2026). The quarterly dividend has been calculated based on 1.5% of the Company's NAV at close of business on 31 July 2026 (being the last business day of the calendar quarter) which was 276.96 pence per ordinary share.

Enquiries:
William Rowledge
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2284

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

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