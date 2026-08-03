New strategic partnerships with Flight Centre Travel Group, TempoTrip and World Travel, Inc., and ongoing collaboration with Mastercard, reinforce Emburse's open, AI-powered approach to modern travel and expense management

Emburse, a global leader in travel and expense (T&E) management, today announced a significant expansion of its travel partner ecosystem, including new strategic partnerships with Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG), TempoTrip and World Travel, Inc. (WTI), as well as an expanded collaboration with Mastercard.

Together, these partnerships advance Emburse's vision for an open, AI-powered T&E ecosystem. Organizations gain the freedom to build the technology stack that best fits their needs, supported by powerful integrations, intelligent automation and seamless user experiences.

This expanding partner ecosystem reflects Emburse's broader approach to the future of travel and expense: flexible, connected, and built around customer choice. By enabling leading technologies to work together, Emburse helps organizations connect booking, corporate travel optimization, policy compliance, expense, payments and finance data without the risk of a closed, supplier-controlled approach.

Travel and Expense in Motion is Emburse's vision for the next evolution of travel and expense: a seamless, intuitive and intelligently guided journey in which data and insight move with the traveler from planning and booking through payment, expense and reconciliation. Built on an open, connected ecosystem, the framework transforms fragmented processes into one continuous experience-reducing friction, influencing spend decisions earlier, strengthening compliance, and delivering greater visibility and control across the entire T&E journey.

Meeting Customers Where They Are Today, To Adapt for The Future

As corporate travel programs evolve, organizations increasingly want best-in-class, adaptive solutions rather than one-size-fits all, closed platforms that require turning over control to a single vendor across booking, payments, expense, and analytics. Emburse's expanding ecosystem enables customers to connect their preferred travel management company (TMC), ERP, HR, payment providers, and expense technologies into one intelligent workflow-while maintaining the flexibility to adapt as their business needs evolve.

"Business travel is too critical a function to relinquish control to suppliers," said Marne Martin, CEO of Emburse. "Organizations shouldn't have to choose between innovation and flexibility. By expanding our ecosystem with industry-leading travel partners, we're giving customers the freedom to bring their preferred TMC while connecting travel, expense, policy, and AI into one adaptive, intelligent experience."

Rather than being locked-in, Emburse enables companies to modernize their T&E systems at their own pace -allowing customers to choose the technologies they want today while equipping them for tomorrow.

"Emburse connects travel suppliers to intelligence," said Michele Shepard, CRO of Emburse. "Every critical business system generates valuable data, but the real advantage comes from bringing those insights together. Our expanding partner ecosystem helps customers connect travel, expense, finance, HR, payments, and AI to make smarter decisions today while giving them the flexibility to adopt the innovations of tomorrow. That's how organizations build a modern, intelligent travel and expense strategy."

Through Emburse's open architecture, organizations benefit from:

Greater flexibility without vendor lock-in

Integrated travel booking, expense, and policy workflows

Automated synchronization of travel and expense data

Better traveler experiences with reduced manual effort

Earlier visibility into travel spend and policy compliance

AI-powered expense controls and governance

Seamless connectivity across travel, finance, HR, and payment systems

Embedded virtual cards with custom data fields for reconciliation purchases

The ecosystem builds on Emburse's growing network of more than 100 strategic technology partners and reinforces the company's belief that organizations should be free to choose the best technology for every part of their spend ecosystem rather than compromise on an all-in-one platform.

"Emburse's commitment to an open, connected ecosystem aligns closely with Mastercard's vision for modern B2B payments," said Mary Beth Livengood, Executive Vice President, Corporate Solutions, North America at Mastercard. "By embedding Mastercard virtual cards directly into Emburse, organizations can streamline payments, automate expense reporting through real-time transaction data, and strengthen compliance. Through Mastercard's broad ecosystem, customers also gain the flexibility to access virtual card programs from their preferred banking providers, delivering greater choice and efficiency across the travel and expense experience."

Emburse Announces New Strategic Travel Partnerships

Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG)

"Flight Centre Travel Group is expanding our integrations with Emburse globally, giving more organizations a way to streamline travel management through intelligent expense automation," said Ama Amsellem, VP of Product Management, Fintech at Flight Centre Travel Group. "Business travelers shouldn't have to think about expense management after their trip. By connecting bookings directly into Emburse, we're eliminating manual steps for travelers and giving finance teams real-time visibility into travel spend. It's a win on both sides: less admin for the traveler and more control for the business."

TempoTrip

"Organizations need travel technology that's purpose-built for every type of travel, not just traditional business trips," said Maurita Baker, CEO at TempoTrip. "By integrating with Emburse, we're helping our mutual customers simplify meetings, events, crew, and project travel while connecting booking, expense, and financial workflows into a more seamless experience."

World Travel, Inc. (WTI)

"World Travel, Inc. joins Emburse's open ecosystem to deliver seamless travel receipt integration and intelligent expense workflows for enterprise and mid-market customers," said Brett Elzinga, Chief Customer Officer at World Travel, Inc. "The partnership reduces manual expense reporting while helping organizations standardize travel and financial data across their technology landscape."

Connected Intelligence Across the Travel Ecosystem

Today's leading organizations are embracing connected, intelligent travel and expense ecosystems that unify travel, finance, HR, payments, and AI-providing complete visibility into organizational spend, empowering smarter decisions, and creating better experiences for employees and finance teams.

Emburse also brings purpose-built AI to its open ecosystem of leading travel partners. As the first and only dedicated T&E platform to achieve ISO/IEC 42001 certification, Emburse provides independent validation that the AI powering this connected experience meets globally recognized standards for responsible development, governance and deployment. Together, Emburse AI and its partner ecosystem enable organizations to:

Connect travel booking, expense, payments, and ERP systems

Improve policy compliance earlier in the travel journey

Reduce manual reconciliation

Increase visibility into travel spending

Future-proof technology investments through open integrations

Partnerships are central to Emburse's vision for an open, adaptive travel and expense ecosystem built around customer choice. By connecting best-in-class technologies, Emburse gives finance and travel leaders the intelligence, agility and control to meet their needs today-and the flexibility to build a more connected, intuitive experience for the future.

About Emburse

Trusted globally by more than 12 million finance leaders, travel managers, and professionals, Emburse helps organizations control spend across complex finance operations, serving over 20,000 organizations in 200 countries and territories -including Global 2000 enterprises, SMBs, public sector agencies, and nonprofits.

By proactively managing and accurately validating spend, Emburse ensures robust financial governance, enhanced compliance, and unsurpassed visibility into spend behaviors all while dramatically streamlining the process for every employee.

Emburse's Expense Intelligence approach transforms reactive expense management into infrastructure for strategic growth. Powered by Emburse AI, it orchestrates corporate spend across travel booking, reimbursements, AP, and payments, embedding dynamic policy controls and predictive insights directly into workflows. This real-time approach empowers organizations to adapt quickly, reduce risk, and guide spend before money leaves the business.

Expense Intelligence is a framework for transformation, reshaping the role of finance teams from administrators to strategic drivers of organizational success.

To learn more about Emburse, visit www.emburse.com and check out our social channels @emburse.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:



Monique Daniel

Director of Communications

media@emburse.com