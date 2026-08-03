Two of beauty's boldest disruptors bring innovative skincare-makeup hybrids to life with three new products inspired by the way their communities mix, layer and get ready to glow.

e.l.f. Cosmetics and e.l.f. SKIN, brands from e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF), and Bubble are joining forces on a limited-edition collection shaped by their respective community-loved holy grails. Two brands that share space on shelves, in carts and in the hearts of their communities are blurring the lines between skincare and makeup to create a skincare-makeup hybrid collection that brings together the best of e.l.f. and Bubble.

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e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. SKIN and Bubble announced a limited-edition skincare-makeup hybrid collection featuring three community-inspired products.

And there's another co-creator in this collab: the community.

This limited-edition collection is built on an insight hiding in plain sight: Beauty communities lead the way in cocktailing their skincare and makeup mixing, layering and customizing their routines in search of products that deliver skin-first benefits, visible payoff and the freedom to make beauty their own.

This limited-edition collection celebrates the power of the fans in leading the way to fuel discovery and experimentation on the journey of self-expression.

e.l.f. and Bubble, both chart-toppers with U.S. teens* and kindred spirits in their beliefs, are excited to bring to life three limited-edition products that deliver the high quality and value they're known for:

Drop N' Dunk: e.l.f. SKIN Bronzing Drops and Bubble Slam Dunk Hydrating Cream Moisturizer come together in a customizable glow hybrid that delivers buildable radiance and hydration in one dual-chamber package. Available in Fair Gold, Copper Gold and Pure Gold.

e.l.f. SKIN Bronzing Drops and Bubble Slam Dunk Hydrating Cream Moisturizer come together in a customizable glow hybrid that delivers buildable radiance and hydration in one dual-chamber package. Available in Fair Gold, Copper Gold and Pure Gold. Glow Talk: e.l.f. Cosmetics Glow Reviver Lip Balm shades and Bubble Talk Back Lip Serum create a glossy lip serum that delivers color, shine and lasting hydration in one swipe. Available in Berry Well, Pinky Promise and Dusty Rose.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Glow Reviver Lip Balm shades and Bubble Talk Back Lip Serum create a glossy lip serum that delivers color, shine and lasting hydration in one swipe. Available in Berry Well, Pinky Promise and Dusty Rose. Camo Slide: e.l.f. Cosmetics Camo Liquid Blush shades meet Bubble Water Slide Hyaluronic Acid Serum for a skincare-focused, lightweight blush serum that delivers a fresh, buildable flush with a hydrated, dewy finish. Available in Berry Well, Pinky Promise and Dusty Rose.

"e.l.f. and Bubble are fellow bold disruptors, each of us with a community-first approach and an instinct to respond to culture," said Oshiya Savur, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Brands. "This collaboration is inspired by what our communities are actively doing: mixing skincare with makeup, layering formulas and making beauty their own. We are bringing that creativity to life through hybrids that deliver care, color and the kind of joy our communities expect from us."

"At Bubble, our community has always been our greatest source of inspiration," said Shai Eisenman, Founder of Bubble. "They're constantly redefining beauty through experimentation, category-blending, and personalizing products in ways that reflect how they actually live and express themselves. Our partnership with e.l.f. is a celebration of that creativity. Together, we have transformed those real consumer behaviors into a collection of truly unique hybrid products that seamlessly blend skincare and makeup without compromising efficacy or accessibility, making it easier than ever for our shared communities to create routines that are their own."

For e.l.f. and Bubble, the collaboration reflects a shared desire to listen closely, move quickly and create products that make beauty feel more accessible, expressive and personal. Both brands have built passionate communities by treating consumers as collaborators, with this collection as their latest expression of that community-first approach.

The e.l.f. x Bubble collection launches August 7 at 12pm ET on elfcosmetics.com, the e.l.f. app and Bubble.com, with limited quantities available. The collection will be available on Target.com and in stores in the U.S. on August 9, as well as Boots.com and in stores in the U.K. and Ireland beginning August 6.

*Piper Sandler's October 2025 Taking Stock With Teens Survey

About e.l.f. Brands

e.l.f. Brands includes e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. SKIN and e.l.f. Hair, all part of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF). e.l.f. is on a mission to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. e.l.f.'s superpowers are creating premium-quality, vegan and e.l.f. clean products that are universally appealing at affordable prices. All products are double-certified by Leaping Bunny and PETA as cruelty-free. e.l.f. is proud to have products made in Fair Trade Certified facilities. Learn more at www.elfcosmetics.com, www.elfskin.com and www.elfhaircare.com.

About Bubble Skincare

Bubble, one of the fastest-growing global skincare brands, is on a mission to offer clinically effective prestige skincare to as many people as possible. The brand does this by charging far lower prices than other prestige skincare brands and by developing their products with leading dermatologists to ensure they deliver the highest quality formulas, product experience, and effectiveness. Every Bubble product is developed with its board of dermatologists at every step of the way, to ensure all formulations and ingredients meet industry standards. Bubble has also cultivated an engaged community of nearly 100K skincare obsessives who provide input and feedback on the brand's formulations, product names, and even its vibrant packaging. Bubble products are available at hellobubble.com and in more than 17,000 retail stores across North America (Target, Ulta, Walmart, CVS, Amazon, Shoppers Drug Mart), the UK (Boots, ASOS), Australia (Priceline), and the Middle East (Sephora Middle East).

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Contacts:

Jennifer Budres

jbudres@elfbeauty.com