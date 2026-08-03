A Race Against Blindness Launches New Research Grants Program to Accelerate Treatments for Inherited Retinal Diseases and Bardet-Biedl Syndrome

New grant program announced at the Bardet-Biedl Syndrome Foundation Annual Conference invites researchers worldwide to apply for funding

GILBERT, Ariz., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Race Against Blindness today announced the launch of a new Research Grants Program to advance breakthrough science for inherited retinal diseases and Bardet-Biedl Syndrome.

The Research Grants Program invites universities, hospitals, nonprofit research organizations, biotechnology companies, and other qualified institutions to submit proposals for innovative research that aligns with A Race Against Blindness's mission of funding therapies that preserve or restore vision or improve the lives of individuals living with Bardet-Biedl Syndrome.

Interested applicants can learn more about eligibility, funding priorities, and the application process in the A Race Against Blindness Grants Portal athttps://grants.araceagainstblindness.org/.

The announcement was made during the annual Bardet-Biedl Syndrome Foundation Family Conference, where hundreds of families, clinicians, researchers, and advocates gathered to advance collaboration and accelerate progress toward treatments.

"Our mission has always been simple: end childhood blindness," said Dr. Steve Johnston, co-founder of A Race Against Blindness. "This grants program allows us to partner with researchers around the world who share our urgency to develop meaningful treatments as quickly as possible."

Funding priorities include projects that advance:

Novel therapeutics and gene-based treatments

Translational and preclinical research

Clinical studies and trials

Biomarker discovery and disease progression research

Technologies that improve quality of life for individuals living with Bardet-Biedl Syndrome

Collaborative research with strong potential to move discoveries toward patients





A Race Against Blindness has committed $5.1 million to move AXV-101 toward clinical study and $1 million to expand gene-agnostic therapeutic approaches across inherited retinal diseases.

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis, with proposals reviewed by an independent scientific review process. Funding decisions will be based on scientific merit, innovation, feasibility, and the potential to improve outcomes for patients living with Bardet-Biedl Syndrome and inherited retinal diseases.

About A Race Against Blindness

A Race Against Blindness is a rapidly growing national nonprofit that raises awareness and funding for childhood blindness research.

This family-driven charity has gained national visibility through its highly engaged digital community, which now includes over 500,000 followers across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

The charity is also honored to maintain more than 7,500 independent Trustpilot reviews with an "excellent" 4.9-star rating, reflecting the trust and enthusiasm of its growing community of supporters. They are honored to have earned the prestigious Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency, the highest level of recognition for nonprofit accountability and transparency.

A Race Against Blindness plans to continue expanding partnerships with researchers, nonprofits, businesses, and supporters nationwide as it works toward its mission of funding treatments and cures for inherited retinal diseases.

To learn more about A Race Against Blindness, visitwww.ARaceAgainstBlindness.org.

Media Contact:

Dr. Steve Johnston

A Race Against Blindness

Donations@ARaceAgainstBlindness.org