Littleton, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2026) - Brandon W. Boyd, a coach, speaker, and self-publishing author based in Colorado, has released his debut book UNDOMESTICATED: The Evolving Man's Field Guide to Reclaim the Wild Within. The book, published by Undomesticated Publishing, is now available in paperback and Kindle editions on Amazon.

UNDOMESTICATED is a 224-page field guide written for men who have experienced significant life disruptions, including divorce, career upheaval, faith deconstruction, and identity crisis. The book provides original frameworks and practical tools designed to help men move from inherited, unconscious identity patterns to conscious self-authorship.

The book is structured in three movements across twelve chapters. Part One, The Forgetting, examines how family systems, cultural conditioning, religious programming, and workplace dynamics install default identity patterns. Part Two, The Breaking, addresses what happens when those patterns fail and how to navigate disruption as initiation rather than crisis. Part Three, The Becoming, introduces original frameworks for conscious character design and sovereign identity, including the Sovereignty Compass, a five-territory navigation model, and nine experiential portals for personal reclamation.

"I wrote the book I needed when my own life fell apart," said Boyd. "I went looking for something honest, something from a man who had actually been through it, and it didn't exist. So I wrote it. This is not advice from a safe distance. I'm still in this. Still becoming. Guinea pig, not guru. That's always been my deal."

Bob "Coach Reg" Regnerus, author and foreword contributor, described the book's approach: "What makes this book different from most personal development books is that Brandon writes in plain language a man can understand. It is free of religious jargon, new age feel-good fluff, and overtly macho language meant to make a man feel small and weak."

UNDOMESTICATED includes original diagrams, self-assessment exercises, and reflective frameworks designed for practical application. A free sample chapter is available for download at the book's official website.

About Brandon W. Boyd

Brandon W. Boyd is a coach, speaker, and author based in Colorado. His coaching practice focuses on men navigating identity disruption and personal transformation, using frameworks rooted in somatic awareness, archetypal psychology, and conscious character design. UNDOMESTICATED is his first book. Learn more at www.undomesticated.info.

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Source: Plentisoft