Nassco, Inc.: All-In-One Cleaning Equipment's Real Advantage Is Labor Productivity, Not a Lower Price Tag, Nassco Analysis Finds

A Nassco, Inc. analysis of public data indicates that, since labor costs represent 50% to 65% of total cleaning expenses in commercial cleaning operations in 2023 (ISSA, 2023), all-in-one cleaning equipment offers greater advantages for improving labor productivity, rather than lower procurement costs.

NEW BERLIN, Wis., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nassco, Inc., a New Berlin-based packaging and janitorial solutions provider, today released an analysis of how all-in-one cleaning equipment offers more value in terms of labor rather than a lower cost price.

In line with public data, which indicates that labor contributes to up to 65% of total cleaning costs, the analysis posits that all-in-one cleaning equipment drastically reduces labor hours. With cleaning costs reaching as high as $40 to $55 per hour, these pieces of equipment perform multiple tasks in a single pass while enabling fewer workers to cover larger areas with minimal fatigue.

In the United States, the Cleaning Services Market was worth $97.43 billion by the end of 2025, with residential representing the largest share, according to Deep Market Insights (DMI) Analysis Company Publications. However, commercial cleaning also contributed, particularly with the steady demand for outsourced janitorial services in healthcare, corporate, and educational facilities.

With all this demand, labor shortages, and rising wage pressures, all-in-one cleaning equipment is becoming more popular. The analysis concludes that this type of cleaning equipment is advantageous in terms of labor productivity, not just for its lower price tag.

Labor Shortages Are Becoming the Industry's Biggest Challenge

Labor shortages have surpassed even technological integration as one of the most pressing challenges in the cleaning industry. The demand for cleaning services continues to rise by the day. However, 73% of property managers say staffing and revenue pressures are the biggest barriers to their business goals, according to a Key Data release.

Recently, the shrinking pool of workers forced businesses to do more with fewer hands. One major factor that contributed to labor shortages prior to 2020 was the 100% to 400% annual employee turnover rate, according to data from the Building Service Contractors Association International (BSCAI) compiled by CleanLink. Labor shortages are exacerbated by steady growth in the cleaning industry, especially since 2024.

The global cleaning industry market was valued at $451.63 billion in 2025, growing by 1.7% year-over-year. This growth accelerated in 2026, with the market reaching $481.75 billion, a 6.7% increase from the previous year. Looking ahead, the market is forecast to reach $856.20 billion by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 7.5% over the forecast period. (Source: Fortune Business Insights, 2026.)

Labor shortages in the cleaning industry are one subject; another is why they are happening. Many workers left the industry for other sectors during the COVID-19 pandemic to areas they considered more stable, and have not returned.

Cleaning is also viewed as a low-paying, low-skilled job, which makes it less attractive. While the industry is growing, as shown in Table 1, young people are not entering this sector.

Equipment Purchase Prices Only Tell Part of the Story

When it comes to commercial cleaning, labor costs consume a larger portion of the operating budget, taking even more than material purchases. Given that cleaning accounts for 20% to 35% of a facility's total maintenance and operations budget (ISSA, 2018), cleaning labor is a major expense in its own right. Besides coming with lower initial price tags, all-in-one cleaning equipment also consolidates tasks, reducing labor hours as a result.

The purchase prices do not always tell the full story, because all-in-one systems allow a single operator to sweep, scrub, and dry in one pass. This reduces the time it takes to clean floors by up to 50% compared to the traditional method of cleaning and mopping with separate machines. This means that if a technician earns $40 per hour, saving two hours equals $80 in savings. Over a year, that machine can save up to $20,000 in labor.

Given the high employee turnover rate in the cleaning sector, training also becomes more manageable. Training staff on one multi-purpose piece of equipment takes less time than training them on several tools. Across the market, the difference accumulates.

How All-in-One Cleaning Equipment Changes Labor Productivity

The use of all-in-one cleaning equipment instead of separate dedicated machines increases labor productivity, as it consolidates multiple steps into a single step. Different processes, including chemical application, scrubbing, rinsing, and extraction, occur in a single trip rather than multiple trips. The process no longer involves tedious manual labor, as one cleaner can cover large areas, such as lobbies, in a fraction of the time.

For cleaning services, the operational workflow changes entirely. Workers can clean complex areas, such as cafeterias and restrooms, more quickly. For example, some all-in-one floor vacuums can cover up to 20,000 square feet per hour. Traditional mopping often spreads soil and bacteria rather than removing them entirely.

All-in-one machines flush debris from grout lines and crevices, removing contaminants in one pass and reducing the need to re-clean the area. This contributes to the growing popularity of options like vacuum-mop devices. With the global robot vacuum-mop combo market reaching $4.83 billion in 2024 and projected to grow to $8.32 billion by 2030, according to Research and Markets, companies and individuals are increasingly turning to these devices.

Why Labor Savings Often Exceed Equipment Savings

In addition to health, safety, and compliance, labor is a dominant factor in the cleaning sector. Labor costs often eat into the total budget in both commercial and residential cleaning. Since benefits and wages are the largest recurring expenses, all-in-one equipment delivers returns by cutting labor time.

Saving even a fraction of daily labor hours means saving thousands of dollars in wages, which can quickly add up and exceed the machine's initial purchase price. The financial advantage of all-in-one cleaning equipment stems from combining multiple tasks, thereby reducing operator fatigue. These pieces of equipment allow operators to work longer without getting tired, keeping productivity, and reducing injuries.

With improvements in automation, wholesale trade labor productivity increased by 4.4% and unit labor costs fell by 0.4% in 2025, per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. All-in-one machines automate tasks such as chemical dilution and dispensing, eliminating time-consuming guesswork and setup. Unlike manual cleaning, which comes with inconsistencies, streaks, and missed spots, high-performance all-in-one machines deliver uniform, reliable results.

The Productivity Math

All-in-one cleaning equipment takes the focus away from upfront acquisition costs to labor optimization. Since labor eats up to 65% of cleaning budgets, these pieces of equipment reduce manual steps and lower operating expenses.

This arithmetic makes the return on investment larger in the long term. The real leverage of this kind of equipment lies in reducing the time it takes to complete repetitive tasks. For instance, someone with a walk-behind automatic scrubber can clean 5,000 square feet in 15 to 30 minutes (ISSA, 2018).

Cleaning productivity varies significantly depending on the method used. Manual mopping with a bucket covers only 3,000 to 5,000 square feet per hour, meaning a 5,000-square-foot area takes 60 to 100 minutes to clean. Walk-behind automatic scrubbers dramatically improve efficiency, cleaning 10,000 to 20,000 square feet per hour and reducing the time needed for the same 5,000-square-foot area to just 15 to 30 minutes. Ride-on automatic scrubbers offer the greatest productivity gains, covering 20,000 to 40,000 square feet per hour and cleaning a 5,000-square-foot area in only eight to 15 minutes. (Source: ISSA Cleaning Industry Management Standard (CIMS), ISSA Production Rate Studies, 2018.)

What It Means for Cleaning Contractors and Facility Operators

For contractors and facility operators, all-in-one cleaning equipment improves labor productivity by transforming cleaning into an efficiency-driven operation. Since multi-functional machines reduce on-site hours, they yield larger profit margins, allowing cleaning crews to handle larger spaces with less physical effort.

For contractors, all-in-one cleaning equipment means they can bid for spaces using efficiency metrics rather than compete for low-bid, heavy-labor contracts. With multitasking equipment, smaller crews can handle the workload of a larger team, thereby alleviating operational bottlenecks caused by high turnover and scarce labor and improving profitability.

Regarding facility operators, the analysis recommends standardizing all-in-one systems to reduce human error and ensure uniform cleaning across large spaces. Maintaining fewer machines simplifies inventory management and reduces parts replacement and operator training time. Bundling partly accounts for why unit labor costs in the U.S. fell by 0.4% in 2025, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This applies in other related sectors as well. For instance, in a U.S. Army contract bundling case in 2019, bundling 10 separate contracts into one produced a projected cost savings of $145.78 million, or 14.71%, compared to maintaining separate contracts, as the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) reported. In cleaning operations specifically, these efficiencies translate most directly into labor savings, which remain the sector's dominant cost driver.

Methodology

Nassco, Inc. synthesized findings from ISSA (Cleaning Industry Management Standard production-rate studies and facility cleaning cost benchmarks), the U.S. Government Accountability Office, and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Publicly available data also came from Fortune Business Insights (global cleaning industry market forecasts), Research and Markets (vacuum-mop and cleaning equipment market data), FieldCamp (cleaning industry staffing trends), and other cited industry publications. No proprietary survey or primary research was conducted. All figures are drawn from named third-party sources and reflect information available as of June 2026. Productivity, labor cost, and market-growth estimates may vary across sources and are reported as ranges where applicable.

Frequently Asked QuestionsAre all-in-one cleaning equipment packages cheaper than buying them separately?

All-in-one cleaning equipment packages are not necessarily cheaper than buying separately, as the available research doesn't establish a clear price advantage. The fastest-growing all-in-one category, robot vacuum-mop combos, is expanding from $4.83 billion (2024) toward $8.32 billion by 2030, a 9.48% CAGR (Research and Markets). That growth reflects strong consumer preference for all-in-one machines, but there is no evidence that they cost less than buying components separately.

If price isn't the main advantage, where do the savings come from?

The savings come from labor, not the equipment sticker price, since that is where cleaning operations spend most of their money. Labor costs represent 50% to 65% of total cleaning expenses in commercial cleaning operations (ISSA, 2023), so equipment that improves productivity affects the largest cost category. By reducing the time required to complete routine cleaning tasks, all-in-one equipment can lower labor hours, thereby generating a greater financial impact.

Do buying decisions around equipment really move the budget?

Buying decisions regarding equipment affect cleaning budgets because labor costs account for 50% to 65% of total cleaning expenses in commercial cleaning operations (ISSA, 2023). That means equipment that improves productivity affects the largest cost category: labor. The long-term value of cleaning equipment is often determined by how much labor time it can save rather than its upfront purchase price.

Is there evidence that consolidating purchases saves money at all?

Consolidating purchases saves money, especially in procurement broadly. A U.S. Army case that bundled 10 separate contracts into one projected $145.78 million in savings, or 14.71%, versus maintaining them separately (GAO, 2019). This demonstrates the consolidation principle, although it is not a study of floor-cleaning equipment specifically. In commercial cleaning contexts, similar procurement logic can apply because it reduces administrative overhead, training complexity, and maintenance fragmentation.

How does equipment investment relate to labor cost pressure?

Equipment investment is directly related to labor cost pressure. That is because productivity-enhancing investment tends to ease labor costs. In 2025, U.S. wholesale trade labor productivity rose by 4.4%, while unit labor costs fell by 0.4% (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2026 release). In cleaning operations, similar dynamics emerge when equipment reduces repetitive manual tasks and improves overall workflow efficiency.

About Nassco, Inc.

Nassco, Inc., a New Berlin-based supplier of janitorial solutions and floor care equipment, founded in 1955, provides automatic floor scrubbers and cleaning technologies, as well as consultation, equipment training, and service support. They offer end-to-end floor care solutions for facilities of various sizes. More information on Nassco, Inc. all-in-one cleaning equipment is available at nasscoinc.com.

Media Contact:

Contact: Lisa Lubejko

Title: Sales Project Manager

Email: llubejko@nasscoinc.com

Phone: (800) 729-6726

Location: New Berlin, WI

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