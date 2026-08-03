America's Charities: Why Your Company Should Offer a Matching Gift Program

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / Every year, billions of dollars in potential charitable giving go unclaimed, not because employees don't want to give, but because their employers haven't made it easy. Matching gift programs are among the simplest, most impactful tools a company can offer, yet a surprising number of organizations haven't taken the step of launching one.

If your company is on the fence, here's why matching gifts matter and what you need to know to get started.

The Case for Matching Gifts

Today's workforce expects more from employers than a paycheck. Research shows that 71% of employees say it's important to work at a company with a culture that supports giving and volunteering. Nearly three in five employee donors say it's imperative that their employer match their personal donations with corporate funds.

The impact on charitable giving itself is significant. 84% of donors say they're more likely to give when a match is offered, and one in three say they'd give a larger amount if matching is applied. In short, a matching gift program doesn't just reflect well on your company - it actively moves the needle on how much good gets done in the world.

And yet, fewer than three in ten small and mid-sized companies currently offer matching programs, and more than one in three large firms haven't launched one either. That's a major missed opportunity.

A Win for Everyone Involved

What makes matching gift programs especially compelling is that they create genuine value for three distinct groups at once.

For companies, matching gifts amplify charitable impact without requiring a single large donation. They help build corporate culture, strengthen brand equity among nonprofit partners, and are a proven tool for attracting and retaining talent in a competitive hiring landscape.

For employees, matching gifts mean their personal donations go further, giving them a stronger connection to causes they care about and a deeper sense of alignment with their employer.

For nonprofits, the benefits extend beyond larger donations. Some organizations are able to build lasting relationships with companies through matching gift programs, leading to broader partnerships around cause marketing and employee volunteering.

Getting a Program Off the Ground

Setting up a matching gift program is more straightforward than it might seem, especially with the right partner. There are five core questions every company needs to answer:

What's your budget? Decide whether you'll set an overall program cap, a per-employee cap, or both. Factor in not just the matching funds themselves, but the staff time and technology needed to run the program well.

What's your match ratio? Will you match dollar-for-dollar or offer a percentage, such as 50%? Will all employees be eligible, or only full-time staff? Keeping your overall campaign goal front and center, whether that's maximizing participation or total dollars raised, should guide these decisions.

What's your timeframe? Some companies run campaigns during a specific season or month; others keep their programs open year-round. Time-limited campaigns can create urgency, while year-round programs build a sustained culture of giving.

Which nonprofits are eligible? You can open giving to any IRS-recognized charity or limit it to a curated list aligned with your company's philanthropic mission. Broader choice tends to increase employee participation; research shows that 30% of employee donors have opted out of workplace giving simply because their preferred causes weren't available.

What's your contingency plan? Plan ahead for both scenarios: what happens if you hit your cap early, and what happens if you fall short? Communicating these policies clearly to employees before the campaign begins prevents confusion and builds trust.

The Bottom Line

A matching gift program is one of the most cost-effective investments a company can make in its people and its community. When employees see their employer standing behind the causes they care about, it strengthens loyalty, deepens engagement, and creates a culture of purpose that goes far beyond the bottom line.

The mechanics can be managed, and experienced partners handle the complexity for you. The harder question is simply whether your company is ready to step up. For most organizations, the answer should be yes.

Ready to Get Started?

Launching a matching gift program doesn't have to be complicated. America's Charities has spent 40 years helping employers build and manage employee giving programs, from defining your campaign goals to processing donations and reporting impact. Their team can walk you through every step of the process.

Contact America's Charities today to learn how a matching gift program can work for your organization at www.charities.org/matchinggifts

Your employees are already giving. Make sure every dollar goes further.

Find more stories and multimedia from America's Charities at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: America's Charities

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/americas-charities

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: America's Charities

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/why-your-company-should-offer-a-matching-gift-program-1200751