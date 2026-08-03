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ACCESS Newswire
03.08.2026 21:26 Uhr
176 Leser
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AEG Presents Expands Workforce Access Through College Connections Programs at Buckeye Country Superfest and Electric Forest

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / AEG Presents, a division of AEG, a leading sports and live entertainment company, recently launched inaugural College Connections programs at both Buckeye Country Superfest in Columbus, Ohio, and Electric Forest in Rothbury, Michigan, expanding opportunities for students to explore careers in live entertainment through immersive, behind-the-scenes learning experiences. Designed to increase access to the industry and foster meaningful connections with professionals, the programs provided participants with firsthand exposure to the planning, operations and collaboration required to deliver large-scale live events.

At Buckeye Country Superfest, students participated in an exclusive site tour and engaged directly with AEG Presents professionals representing finance, venue management, talent buying and event operations. Through career-focused discussions and mentorship opportunities, participants gained a deeper understanding of the diverse pathways available across the live entertainment industry and the expertise required to bring major events to life.

Meanwhile, at Electric Forest, students took part in the festival's first College Connections All Access Day, an immersive experience that introduced participants to the scale and complexity of festival production. Students joined department leaders on a guided site tour, learned about career pathways across multiple business functions and connected with employees through networking opportunities designed to support professional growth and industry awareness. The day concluded with remarks from Chad Cheek, Vice President of Business Strategy at AEG Presents, who shared perspectives on leadership, industry growth and the importance of creating access points for emerging talent.

The impact of the program extended beyond career exploration. Following the Electric Forest experience, several participants were hired into the festival's Student Staff Program, demonstrating how intentional workforce development initiatives can help create tangible pathways from education and exposure to employment opportunities.

Through these programs, AEG Presents continues to invest in the next generation of live entertainment professionals by providing students with mentorship, access and real-world learning experiences. By connecting emerging talent with industry leaders and expanding awareness of the many careers that support live events, College Connections helps strengthen a more inclusive and sustainable talent pipeline for the future of the industry

Find more stories and multimedia from AEG at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/about-aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/aeg-presents-expands-workforce-access-through-college-connections-programs-at-buckeye-countr-1200745

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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