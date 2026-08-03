Cyber Enviro-Tech Inc: Air Power USA and Cyber Enviro-Tech Enter Exclusive Discussions Regarding Change in Control Interests

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (OTCQB), an environmental technology company focused on water treatment, remediation, and emerging clean energy systems, today announced that it has entered into exclusive discussions with Air Power USA regarding a potential strategic combination that could result in Air Power USA acquiring a controlling interest in Cyber Enviro-Tech.

The discussions are focused on evaluating the strategic benefits of combining Air Power USA's operating business, proprietary compressed-air energy technology, and manufacturing platform with CETI's public company infrastructure and environmental technology business. Management believes a potential strategic combination could accelerate commercialization, expand global manufacturing and distribution opportunities, strengthen the combined company's market position, and enhance long-term shareholder value.

"Our relationship with Air Power USA has continued to evolve over the past several months as both companies have worked together to accelerate commercialization and long-term growth," said Kim D. Southworth, Chief Executive Officer of Cyber Enviro-Tech. "Entering exclusive discussions represents another important milestone in that relationship. We believe a potential strategic combination could create a stronger, more diversified company with the operational capabilities and financial flexibility to accelerate commercial growth and create long-term value for our shareholders."

The parties have agreed to commence exclusive discussions and evaluate the proposed transaction. If completed, the proposed strategic combination could strengthen the combined company's strategic positioning, broaden access to capital markets, and support the evaluation of a future national exchange listing, subject to satisfying applicable listing standards and regulatory requirements.

About Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (OTCQB)

Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (CETI) is an environmental technology company focused on developing sustainable solutions across water treatment, remediation, and emerging energy systems. The Company develops technologies designed to address industrial wastewater, hazardous waste, environmental sustainability, and clean energy infrastructure across global markets.

About Air Power USA

Air Power USA has developed compressed-air energy systems designed to provide deployable clean power for off-grid, industrial, municipal, and infrastructure applications. Visit www.airpowerusa.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding potential strategic transactions, commercial activities, business strategy, manufacturing expansion, capital markets opportunities, and anticipated growth. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the ability to negotiate and execute definitive agreements, obtain required approvals, secure financing, satisfy regulatory requirements, respond to market conditions, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Cyber Enviro-Tech undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact for Cyber Enviro-Tech:

Winston McKellar

Director of IR / PR

6991 E. Camelback Rd., Suite D-300

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Phone: 866.687.6856

Website: www.cyber-envirotech.com

Air Power USA:

www.airpowerusa.net

(214) 257-7957

admin@airpowerusa.net

SOURCE: Cyber Enviro-Tech Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/air-power-usa-and-cyber-enviro-tech-enter-exclusive-discussions-regarding-change-1200724