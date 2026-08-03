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PR Newswire
03.08.2026 21:30 Uhr
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Millennium Excellence Foundation: Coming to America: Africa Business Investment Summit Brings $4 Billion Pipeline to Washington as Investors Seek Growth Beyond Traditional Markets

The Summit will open with a royal keynote from the Asante King Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and feature institutional investors, private equity and private credit firms, multilateral development institutions, blended finance organizations, development finance institutions, sovereign representatives, policymakers, family offices, and business leaders to explore investment opportunities across infrastructure, mining, natural resources, agriculture, manufacturing, technology, energy, and other strategic sectors.

Other high-level guest includes Ghana's Vice President, H.E. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, ministers, governors and other senior government representatives from multiple African countries, in addition to business leaders such as Arian Simone, Co-Founder of Fearless Fund and Fred Swaniker, Founder of Sand Technologies.

"The fundamentals have changed," said Nana Agyeman Prempeh, President of the Millennium Excellence Foundation. "As projects have been de-risked through stronger institutions, blended finance, and policy reforms, Africa's investment opportunities offer increasingly attractive risk-adjusted returns. The market is only beginning to recognize that shift."

The Summit reflects a broader shift in global capital allocation as institutional investors seek exposure to Africa's expanding infrastructure, industrialization, energy transition, technology, and manufacturing sectors. Several projects are expected to benefit from government investment incentives designed to improve project economics, alongside commercial return profiles intended to attract long-term institutional capital.

In addition to plenary discussions, the program features curated deal rooms, sector-focused investment sessions, government roundtables, and private meetings designed to facilitate direct engagement between investors, policymakers, project sponsors, developers, and business leaders. The Africa Business Investment Summit serves as the commerce centerpiece of Millennium Excellence Week, a series of events recognizing leadership while strengthening commercial and investment ties between Africa and the global investment community.

Members of the public can register to attend the Summit and Millennium Excellence week at www.abis-africa.com. Members of the media must register for credentials to attend the Summit and Millennium Excellence WeekHERE.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/coming-to-america-africa-business-investment-summit-brings-4-billion-pipeline-to-washington-as-investors-seek-growth-beyond-traditional-markets-302841537.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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