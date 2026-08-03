Cascale: H&M, EY to Speak at Consumer Goods Event Foregrounding Solutions To Drive Impact

Sandrine Dixson-Declève will deliver opening keynote; European Cotton Alliance will host a field trip at Cascale's 2026 Annual Meeting in Athens this September.

AMSTERDAM, HONG KONG, AND OAKLAND, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / International climate action advocate Sandrine Dixson-Declève will keynote Cascale's 2026 Annual Meeting on September 15-17 in Athens. The anticipated program foregrounds hard truths, including the gap between sustainability and commercial decision-making and structural misalignments that slow progress, while highlighting solutions, such as financing and partnership models, that help organizations strategically align to scale impact.

Key Takeaways

Sandrine Dixson-Declève will deliver the opening keynote at Cascale's 2026 Annual Meeting in Athens (September 15-17), addressing systems transformation, resilience, and the future of sustainable business.

H&M, EY, and HSBC will join a main stage discussion exploring how organizations are aligning capital allocation, financing, and business strategy to scale sustainability impact.

The event will focus on practical solutions to overcome barriers slowing industry progress, including innovative financing models, cross-sector partnerships, and commercial alignment.

The European Cotton Alliance will host an optional field trip showcasing Europe's cotton value chain, regenerative farming, sustainable sourcing, and nearshoring in action.

The event is proudly supported by lead sponsor, Worldly, alongside an outstanding group of industry partners, including TAL Apparel Limited, Inspectorio, GSCS International, TUV Rheinland, Better Cotton, and many more.

September 15 will offer a half-day of programming, beginning at 1 p.m. After an address by new Cascale CEO Ying McGuire, Sandrine Dixson-Declève will deliver the opening keynote, an internationally recognized sustainability and systems leader, Executive Chair of the Earth4All initiative and the Systems Transformation Hub, as well as Honorary President of the Club of Rome.

"Business is operating in a world defined by converging environmental, economic, and geopolitical challenges. Resilience will not come from optimizing the status quo, but from rethinking the systems that shape how value is created and shared. We need to move beyond short-term decision-making and embrace long-term collaboration, innovation, and investment that enables businesses and society to thrive within planetary boundaries. I'm looking forward to exploring how leaders can turn today's disruptions into catalysts for lasting transformation." - Sandrine Dixson-Declève, international climate action advocate

On September 16 and 17, Main Stage panels will also be viewable virtually, showcasing keynotes and discussions such as the "From Commitment to Capital Allocation: How Organizations Are Prioritizing Sustainability Investments Under Pressure" panel, which will include representatives from EY (formerly Ernst & Young), H&M, and the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC).

"The challenge our industry is facing is no longer a lack of ambition; it is creating the conditions to deliver at scale. Many of the solutions needed already exist but progress is often slowed by fragmented approaches, misaligned incentives, and limited access to capital. As sustainability moves from ambition to implementation, we need financing models and partnerships that connect resilience, business value, and climate action. The next step is to translate shared ambition into shared investment, shared accountability, and measurable progress." - Hampus Starre Friberg, Head of Sustainability Strategy & Controlling, H&M

"Organizations are under increasing pressure to balance financial performance with long-term resilience. The conversation has shifted from whether sustainability creates value to how leaders integrate it into capital allocation, risk management, and business strategy. The companies making the greatest progress are those that embed sustainability into core decision-making rather than treating it as a separate initiative. I'm looking forward to discussing how collaboration, data, and financing can help organizations make investment decisions that deliver both commercial and sustainability outcomes." - Anna Ryott, EY Partner & Nordic Chief Impact Officer

European Cotton Alliance Field Trip

An optional field trip, hosted by the European Cotton Alliance and open to media, will offer a firsthand look at the cotton value chain, connecting production with manufacturing and revealing insights into sustainable sourcing, regenerative farming, and more.

"The future of cotton depends on stronger connections across the value chain - from the farm to the finished product. This field trip offers participants the opportunity to see firsthand how farmers, manufacturers, brands, and policymakers are working together to advance more resilient and sustainable cotton production. Europe has its own cotton and by bringing industry leaders directly into the field, we can move beyond discussion to a deeper understanding of the importance of nearshoring and transparency. This is where it all begins: farmers' expertise and land management secure soil health and biodiversity. Then, scaling is possible with innovation, partnerships, and investments. We look forward to welcoming participants and sharing the work taking place across Europe's cotton sector." - Dimitris Polychronos, president, European Cotton Alliance (ECA)

Sponsorship

The event is proudly supported by lead sponsor, Worldly, alongside an outstanding group of industry partners, including TAL Apparel Limited, Inspectorio, GSCS International, TUV Rheinland, Better Cotton, and many more.

Learn more and register for the Cascale Annual Meeting 2026!

Organizations interested in elevating their presence and engaging directly with industry leaders can explore sponsorship opportunities. To learn more about sponsorship packages or to express interest, please contact Cascale's events team through this page.

Media Contact: Forster Communications, cascaleforster@forster.co.uk

ABOUT CASCALE

Cascale is the global nonprofit alliance driving systemic transformation to combat climate change and support decent work in the consumer goods industry. Formerly the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Cascale unites a diverse, worldwide ecosystem of over 300 retailer, brand, manufacturer, supplier, service provider, government, academic, and nonprofit members.

Our alliance catalyzes pre-competitive collaboration for maximum impact, anchored by our stewardship of the Higg Index frameworks - implemented through the Worldly technology platform - and recent acquisition of the Better Buying and Sustainable Furnishings Council tools. While these methodologies are central to our work, they are part of a broader strategy to mobilize collective action, challenge industry norms, and build an industry that gives back more than it takes to the planet and its people.

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Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Cascale

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cascale

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cascale

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/handm-ey-to-speak-at-consumer-goods-event-foregrounding-solution-1200809