Cascale: Regulation Isn't the Goal. Better Implementation Is

Better labor outcomes require more than new legislation. Discover why implementation - not regulation alone - is key to lasting change across global supply chains.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / by Lee Green, Cascale

When people talk about labor issues in global supply chains, the conversation almost always comes back to regulation.

New laws. New reporting requirements. New due diligence obligations. The assumption often seems to be that more regulation naturally leads to better outcomes for workers.

I'm not convinced it's that simple.

That's not because regulation doesn't matter. It absolutely does. Good regulation establishes clear expectations, creates accountability, and helps level the playing field. It can raise standards across industries and send a strong signal that exploitative practices have no place in global trade.

But legislation is only the beginning. Real progress depends on what happens after a law is passed.

Too often, we celebrate the announcement of new legislation as though the problem has been solved. In reality, implementation is where the hard work begins.

Take for example, the European Commission's recent publication of the implementation guidance for the EU Forced Labour Regulation. It includes the new single portal - a national portal system set up by EU member states to provide single entry points for EU funds managed by national and regional authorities.

This shows how governments are now moving from adopting legislation to operationalizing it.

Governments need the resources to enforce new rules. Businesses need clarity about what is expected of them. Suppliers need time, investment, and support to adapt. Workers need access to effective remedies when standards aren't met. Without those pieces, even well-intentioned regulation risks becoming another compliance exercise rather than a catalyst for change.

There's another question I think we should be asking more often: what behaviors are we trying to encourage?

Much of today's regulatory discussion understandably focuses on penalties. Non-compliance needs consequences. But if we only design systems around punishment, we miss an equally important opportunity to reward progress. Companies investing in stronger due diligence, better purchasing practices, improved working conditions, and long-term supplier relationships should see that effort recognized. Countries strengthening their labor frameworks should have confidence that meaningful progress counts for something. The most effective policy environments don't simply identify failure. They create incentives for continuous improvement.

That principle becomes even more important when supply chains span dozens of countries, each operating under different legal systems and regulatory expectations.

One of the greatest challenges facing businesses today isn't the volume of regulation. It's fragmentation. Different definitions. Different reporting requirements. Different evidence standards. Different enforcement mechanisms. Every additional layer adds complexity, particularly for suppliers already serving multiple global brands. Time that could be spent improving labor conditions is instead diverted toward demonstrating compliance with a growing number of overlapping requirements.

Greater alignment doesn't mean lowering standards. Harmonized approaches can make higher standards easier to implement consistently and at scale.

Labor issues aren't solved by regulation alone because they were never created by regulation alone. Commercial relationships matter, and so do purchasing practices, transparency, and trust. Collaboration between governments, industry, civil society, and workers isn't optional; it's how standards actually take hold. None of this replaces regulation, but regulation can't replace it either.

Now let's look at the steps forward. Within Cascale's policy and public affairs team, we monitor and analyze the policy demands on industry while also playing an active role in shaping guidance. Across several recent policy pieces - such as forced labor regulation or Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) - regulators increasingly appear to be asking companies not just for documentation, but for credible evidence that due diligence is working. This is an important shift. And it's one that validates that the industry is moving beyond compliance check-box exercises and towards meaningful outcomes.

For the industry, turning these legal frameworks into operational reality requires moving away from theoretical compliance checklists and focusing on practical execution. What does real implementation look like on the ground?

One example is standardized data integration. When a facility uses a single, verified assessment framework (like the Higg Index or SLCP) to capture working conditions, and that data is mutually accepted by multiple global brands and regulatory bodies. It redirects resources directly into workplace improvements.

Another example is capacity building. When new climate adaptation laws demand that factories mitigate heat stress to protect worker health, passing the law doesn't lower the temperature on the factory level. Better implementation means brands, manufacturers and impact capitals are motivated to co-invest technical energy and engineering audits, installing energy-efficient cooling systems and driving practical factory-level action.

The most successful approaches combine clear legal expectations with practical implementation, meaningful incentives, and shared responsibility across the value chain. The real question isn't whether regulation is good or bad - that's yesterday's debate. It's what kind of regulatory environment actually changes behavior: one that encourages improvement, supports implementation, reduces unnecessary complexity, and creates the conditions for collaboration alongside accountability.

Because regulation isn't the destination. It's one of the tools that helps us get there.

Lee Green is vice president of communications & marketing at Cascale.

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SOURCE: Cascale

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/regulation-isnt-the-goal.-better-implementation-is-1200806