Antea Group: How to Make a Business Case for EHS

By Alizabeth Aramowicz Smith

Key Takeaways:

EHS programs are sometimes seen as a cost center, but the financial case for them is stronger than some leadership teams might realize.

EHS programs build in risk preparation, such as hazard response plans, emergency protocols, and crisis communication, that keep operations running when things go wrong. The Department of Energy estimates $4-$10 saved for every $1 spent on risk management.

Workplace safety has become a baseline expectation for a lot of job seekers, which means EHS investment has a direct connection to recruiting and retention costs.

Regulatory requirements are growing in scope and consequence, and staying ahead of them is increasingly a business advantage rather than just a legal obligation.

Taking a practical, step-by-step approach to crafting a proposal-with business outcomes and risks demonstrated through data and financials-can help you make a more compelling case for EHS initiatives.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) programs touch every part of how a company runs, from the office to the warehouse or the production floor. These programs help keep people safe, minimize risk, and help operations run smoothly and consistently across a company's portfolio of facilities. A strong EHS approach also supports financial health by avoiding disruptions and building efficiency into daily work.

However, EHS programs may be viewed by leadership as a "necessary evil" or a "cost collection center" designed to keep regulators at bay and fines at zero. This misperception is the challenge EHS Leaders often face when approaching the C-suite for support and buy-in.

But in fact, these practices help companies save thousands of dollars each year. In 2023 alone, workplace injuries in the U.S. cost businesses over $175 billion. A single injury can cost a company around $43,000 in workers' compensation. Statistics showcase why it's important for the C-suite to understand the risks of underinvesting in EHS.

Advocating for your EHS program with the C-suite is complicated further by the presence of other very pressing issues on their minds: economic uncertainty, climate change impacts, greater supply chain transparency demands, and regulatory changes. Those combined factors have led to C-suite stress levels increasing by 60%.

If you are an EHS program leader and your C-suite is hesitant or is stressed, making a compelling business case for EHS should include talking points on how:

EHS programs create business resilience

EHS programs improve brand reputation and value proposition

EHS programs attract and retain talent

EHS programs manage the complexity of regulatory requirements

Use these points as a guide for providing your leadership with a succinct but full-scope assessment of how EHS affects business in real, bottom-line ways.

EHS Creates Business Resilience

The C-suite is focused on managing the unknown: supply chain shocks, perpetual client surveys, extreme weather impacts, and global regulatory shifts that vary across the globe.

Strong EHS programs are a critical enabler of business resilience in the face of those often-unpredictable challenges because they embed risk awareness, preparedness, and accountability into daily operations. They help organizations anticipate and manage risk, reduce operational disruptions, protect people and assets, and maintain continuity during periods of change, growth, or crisis.

Show the C-suite how the outcomes and benefits of EHS directly support strategic priorities, such as controlling costs from incidents and downtime, protecting brand reputation, and enabling workforce productivity. That kind of documentation can also be used to demonstrate to investors, clients, and regulators that the organization is well-governed and resilient in an increasingly uncertain business environment.

EHS policies give businesses the tools to prepare for the unexpected. This includes things like hazard response plans, emergency drills, natural disasters, and even crisis communication plans. Having these kinds of clear protocols eliminate the guesswork for employees and brings clarity to otherwise complex situations. When a catastrophe hits, there is already a plan in place to deal with it.

That preparedness has financial benefits. The U.S. Department of Energy reports that for every $1 spent on risk management, $4 - $10 is saved. (This includes indirect costs such as lost productivity, increased insurance premiums, equipment damage, and training expenses). That's at least 300% ROI.

EHS Improves Your Company's Value Proposition

For high-stakes industries like automotive parts, aerospace, warehousing/logistics, and energy, your EHS record is often the first filter used during the procurement process. If you don't pass the safety and environmental "gate," your technical capabilities and pricing are never even reviewed.

And this is not simply your safety metrics; clients want to see that environmental issues are also addressed. Having a program that tracks energy use, water and wastewater reuse, and waste diversion can give your bid a boost. Having this kind of data and programs at the ready shows potential clients that working with you will make their own mandatory disclosure efforts much easier.

EHS compliance is a proxy for overall operational discipline. If a company is disciplined enough to manage complex chemical safety or high-voltage electricity, they are likely disciplined enough to meet production deadlines and quality standards. Make sure you give your C-suite data they can confidently share with potential clients to demonstrate that partnering with your company means lowering their enterprise risk.

EHS Supports Talent Retention and Acquisition

Modern professionals, particularly Gen Z and Millennials, no longer view a safe workplace as a "perk" they view it as a baseline requirement for ethical employment. Strong EHS programs directly drive talent attraction and retention by signaling that a company genuinely values its people, not just its performance.

Today's workforce evaluates employers based on culture, psychological safety, and wellbeing as much as compensation, and EHS programs provide the visible structure that supports those expectations: safe work environments, proactive risk management, attention to mental health, and clear processes for speaking up without fear of retaliation. When employees feel protected, supported, and heard, they are more engaged and more likely to stay.

And retaining employees is a cost saving for any company. In 2026, the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) is reporting the average HR cost to recruit and hire a general employee in the U.S. is approximately?$5,475 per hire. This cost includes job postings, screening, and onboarding, but can exceed $30,000 for specialized or executive roles, with total hiring expenses reaching 50-200% of the position's salary.?

Managing the Complexity of Regulatory Compliance

Every industry has rules regarding environmental and workers' safety. Adhering to these regulations is another way to enhance employee well-being and mitigate risks.

By not complying, companies either leave money on the table or put their employees, communities, or brand at risk. However, a more salient point for leadership is that, when companies haven't maintained compliance with EHS regulations, they can lose out on partnerships or business opportunities. In other cases, if work conditions aren't up to code, the company can face significant fines from regulators and potentially not be on the favored vendor list.

When pitching to the C-suite, move beyond an "avoiding fines" proposition and present EHS as a value creation engine. In the current landscape, global EHS compliance is the primary defense against "governance stress tests", like Spain's psychosocial laws, or supply chain due diligence (CSDDD) and carbon border taxes (CBAM). Investment in a strong EHS program allows you to turn regulatory turbulence into a competitive advantage.

Global regulatory agencies are increasingly moving toward more serious consequences (including criminal liability for directors), and significantly higher fines, even for offices. Funding a "trust but verify" system is less expensive than a single multi-million-dollar settlement or a "stop work" order from a regulator.

Being able to speak to the points above, from the benefits to the risks, gives you the convincing content you need to make a case for EHS with your leadership.

Step-by-Step: Build a Business Case for EHS

Once you know the major talking points that make a convincing argument for EHS initiatives, it's time to build a case for your leadership team. These four steps will take you from ideation to executive approval.

1. Assess your conditions

The first step is to get a lay of the land within your company. Connect with key stakeholders in your company who are directly affected by EHS initiatives and focus on identifying risks and controls. Building a consolidated risk register is a great way to document this information; it gives you a single reference point for evaluating the strength of your controls and how their performance is currently being reported to leadership. Using that register, identify any gaps. If certain controls need to be added or revised, make a plan to vet and price them.

2. Layer on data

With a clear view of where your company is lacking in EHS standards, you can start to pull together statistics that will support the financial case for investment. Presenting specific numbers and a clear path from proposed investments to addressing audit findings helps turn a general request into a business-first pitch. Focus metrics that make the case for the tools you need to accelerate maturity of your program. (These might include micro-training, visual safety, AI tools for data analysis, and so on.) You can start broad, but it's also important to get specific: the number of people it will affect, the cost per person, the number of findings that can be closed, etc. Calculate ROI that directly relates to your company's current budget, and don't neglect to outline the ways the business is losing money by holding off on EHS policies.

You'll also need to contextualize the data with a strong case for strategic alignment. In other words, why is now the best time to invest in EHS? Resources like the European Survey of Enterprises on New and Emerging Risks, OSHA, CDP, and the Department of Energy will have additional statistics and data about everything from injuries by classification to fines associated with violations, which you can use to relate more specifically to your company.

3. Plan for action

You also need to make sure that you have a roadmap in place for execution. Having a budget is important, but come prepared with realistic timelines, KPIs, and a system for ongoing review with key stakeholders. The company's culture and established business demands must be part of the plan. Keep it simple, but show you have a plan for achieving success that will not cause undue disruption.

4. Make the pitch

With company data and national statistics integrated, you now have the tools to support your business case for EHS. Prepare a concise and compelling presentation or brief that you can deliver to your C-level team. Even if you are extremely passionate about EHS, it's essential to tie financial benefit to the key talking points you present. This, in tandem with your enthusiasm, will help your chances of getting leadership to approve the investment. Focus on key messages such as:

"If we don't invest in the systems that keep our people safe and our operations compliant, we are risking incurring fines as well as our ability to attract the talent needed to run this company."

"This ask goes beyond a reactive 'follow the law' approach. I am asking for an investment in proactive operational resilience. By centralizing our global regulatory intelligence, we move from a cost collection center to a value catalyst that secures our supply chain, protects our people, and reinforces our brand against the unknown."

"EHS protects the engine of the business. When you align safety with talent retention, operational efficiency, and investor confidence, you create a competitive advantage and a genuine driver of business value."

Your EHS Journey Starts Today

With these tools and talking points, you're ready to move forward in making a strong business case for EHS. The safety, environmental, and financial benefits are all there, and any EHS policy that you develop will create a better work environment for stakeholders and employees alike.

Ready to see where your organization stands? Contact us to schedule an EHS audit and take the next step toward safer, smarter operations.

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SOURCE: Antea Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/how-to-make-a-business-case-for-ehs-1200804