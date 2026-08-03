Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2026) - Cultura Dermatology & Plastic Surgery has announced that the Avava Mira laser is now available at the practice, making it one of the first in the United States and the first in the Washington, DC area to offer the technology for patient treatment.

The announcement comes as access to effective skin-tightening and resurfacing treatments continues to be constrained by time requirements and availability. Many existing approaches involve multiple sessions over several months, which can delay evaluation and limit access for patients seeking more immediate options. This has created a gap between when patients identify a concern and when they are able to complete treatment.

Additionally, individuals seeking improvements in skin laxity, texture, and scarring often face extended timelines and limitations due to technologies not designed for all skin types.

The Avava Mira laser is being introduced as a treatment option designed to reduce the number of required sessions while maintaining consistent application across a wide range of skin types. By delivering higher levels of energy into the dermis, the technology supports collagen response and allows for measurable improvement in skin quality within a shorter treatment window.

At Cultura Dermatology & Plastic Surgery, the Avava Mira laser is now part of the practice's treatment offerings, with evaluations and procedures conducted in the same setting.

"This technology allows us to safely deliver higher levels of energy into the dermis, which translates to more efficient treatments and improved results. We are seeing some of the best outcomes we have achieved in skin tightening of the face, neck, and body, along with meaningful improvement in wrinkles, acne scars, stretch marks, and overall skin texture and complexion, all while maintaining safety across all skin types," said Dr. Eliot Battle, founder of Cultura Dermatology & Plastic Surgery.

The introduction of the Avava Mira laser reflects broader changes in patient expectations, with increased focus on treatment efficiency and accessibility. Technologies that reduce treatment timelines while maintaining consistent application across different skin types are becoming a more central part of care decisions.

Following Cultura Dermatology & Plastic Surgery's announcement, the practice will continue to integrate the Avava Mira laser into patient care and support its clinical use through training and education initiatives. Cultura Dermatology & Plastic Surgery will also host educational sessions for providers and patient-focused events, further expanding access to this technology within the Washington, DC market.

About Cultura Dermatology & Plastic Surgery:

Cultura Dermatology & Plastic Surgery is a medical and aesthetic practice based in Washington, DC. The practice provides dermatology and plastic surgery services, with a focus on skin health, rejuvenation, and treatment across a range of skin types. Services include skin tightening, resurfacing, and procedures addressing concerns such as wrinkles, acne scars, stretch marks, pigmentation, and overall skin texture and tone.

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Source: GetFeatured