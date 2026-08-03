CapsoVision Announces International Launch of AI Highlights

AI-assisted review feature designed to support physician review of small bowel capsule endoscopy studies using the CapsoCam Plus system

SARATOGA, Calif., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapsoVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: CV), a commercial-stage medical technology company developing advanced imaging and AI-enabled capsule endoscopy solutions, today announced the international launch of AI Highlights for the CapsoCam Plus system. AI Highlights is available within CapsoView and is being introduced in international markets, including the European Union.

AI Highlights is designed to support physician review of small bowel capsule endoscopy studies by identifying frames containing suspected clinically relevant findings during the standard video processing workflow. It integrates with CapsoView, CapsoVision's video processing and review software, and supports workflows connected to the Company's CapsoCloud platform.

During video processing, the AI algorithm analyzes frames captured by the CapsoCam Plus capsule and identifies frames with suspected clinically relevant findings for physician review. These AI-processed videos may then be reviewed within either CapsoView or CapsoCloud, depending on workflow configuration.

"The international launch of AI Highlights reflects our continued focus on developing integrated workflow technologies designed to support physician review of capsule endoscopy studies," said Johnny Wang, President and Chief Executive Officer of CapsoVision. "We believe AI-assisted review tools may help support physician efficiency and may help improve reading performance as capsule endoscopy adoption continues to expand globally."

AI Highlights is designed to identify and organize frames with suspected clinically relevant findings to support physician assessment as part of the complete study.

Where and when available, CapsoCloud enables organizations to securely access AI-processed videos for remote physician review, collaboration, and case management. Depending on workflow configuration and regional availability, studies processed in CapsoView may be securely uploaded to CapsoCloud to support these workflows.

AI Highlights is intended to be used by trained healthcare professionals and is not intended to replace clinical judgment. Please refer to the product's Instructions for Use for complete information regarding indications, contraindications, warnings, precautions, and limitations.

AI Highlights is being offered as an update to CapsoView and, where applicable, CapsoCloud in markets where these products are authorized for use under applicable regulatory requirements, including the European Union under the Medical Device Regulation (MDR). AI Highlights has not been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is not available for sale in the United States.

About CapsoVision

CapsoVision is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing advanced imaging and integrated, cloud-native, AI-enabled capsule endoscopy solutions to transform the detection and screening of gastrointestinal diseases. Its flagship product, CapsoCam Plus, is a wire-free, panoramic capsule endoscope that enables high-resolution visualization of the small bowel and is supported by CapsoCloud, a fully cloud-native platform for capsule endoscopy workflow and data management.

The Company's portfolio also includes AI Highlights, an AI-assisted workflow feature designed to support physician review of small bowel capsule endoscopy studies. CapsoVision continues to advance its capsule endoscopy platform with AI-assisted capabilities designed to support physician workflow and streamline clinical review. Its next pipeline product, CapsoCam Colon, powered by advanced AI-driven polyp detection, is designed to enable non-invasive colon imaging. With a proprietary platform targeted to expand across multiple GI indications, including esophageal and pancreatic disorders, CapsoVision is advancing a new era in capsule-based diagnostics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact the Company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expected," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "would," or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the commercialization, market adoption, and availability of AI Highlights, the expected capabilities of the Company's products, the availability of products in various markets, and the Company's strategy to expand its AI-enabled platform. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties, including those beyond the Company's control. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks related to regulatory requirements, product adoption, commercialization, and market conditions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law.

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Leigh Salvo

New Street Investor Relations

Investors@CapsoVision.com

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