GORE TEX Professional Opens Virtual Lab Tour

Inside the testing behind high performance protective apparel

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / W. L. Gore & Associates launched a 360° Virtual Lab Tour for GORE-TEX Professional, offering a closer look at how its protective apparel is tested for performance and durability. The digital experience features specialized laboratories where product systems including materials, seams, and finished garments are evaluated using methods designed to reflect real-world use.

From durability and waterproofness to comfort and protection, the tour shows how testing supports product performance over time and informs ongoing product development for professionals working in demanding environments.

Step inside the testing process, explore the Virtual Lab Tour.

About Gore's Fabrics Business

Gore introduced GORE-TEX Fabric to the outerwear industry more than 45 years ago and continues to develop performance apparel technologies. Gore's Fabrics products provide comfort and protection in challenging environments and in everyday life, enabling wearers to safely and confidently achieve and experience more. From hiking in downpours to defense operations and fighting fires, Gore's deep understanding of consumer and industry needs drives development of products with meaningful performance advantages.

https://www.gore-tex.com and https://www.goretexprofessional.com/

About Gore

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Since 1958, Gore has solved complex technical challenges in demanding environments - from outer space to the world's highest peaks to the inner workings of the human body. With more than 13,000 Associates and a strong, team-oriented culture, Gore generates annual revenues of $5 billion.

For more information, visit gore.com.

# # #

Products listed may not be available in all markets.

GORE, GORE-TEX, Together, improving life and designs are trademarks of W. L. Gore & Associates. © 2026 W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Find more stories and multimedia from GORE at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: GORE

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/gore

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GORE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/gore-texr-professional-opens-virtual-lab-tour-1200866