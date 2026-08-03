Marquis Who's Who: Marquis Who's Who Honors Haley Wen, MBA, for Excellence in Global Investment and Strategic Capital Development

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who honors Haley Wen, MBA, principal of Heritage International Capital, for her leadership in global investment, strategic capital development and cross-border financial initiatives. The recognition coincides with significant growth at Heritage International Capital as the firm continues expanding its international investment platform connecting family offices, institutional investors, capital providers and growth companies across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and the Caribbean.

About Haley Wen

Ms. Wen leads investment strategy, operations and institutional partnerships at Heritage International Capital, where she oversees strategic financing initiatives and governance frameworks supporting international investment activities. Her work includes designing multi-jurisdictional holding, operating and trustee structures while integrating anti-money laundering (AML), compliance, corporate governance and institutional risk management practices.

Under her leadership, Heritage International Capital has built a network of more than 20 investment partners, specialized advisors and capital providers across the global investment ecosystem. According to the company, the firm's proprietary investment pipeline exceeds $1.3 billion, while financing term sheets totaling more than $150 million have been secured within a three-month period.

The firm's Investment Division connects family offices, institutional investors and strategic partners with opportunities in preferred equity, direct investments, real estate and cross-border businesses, including access to U.S. institutional and public-market capital. Its Corporate Division advises growth companies on bridge financing, private lending, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic capital solutions.

Before joining Heritage International Capital, Ms. Wen served as a partner of growth equity capital syndication at Advantary Capital Partners, where she co-secured mandates focused on debt and project financing through special purpose vehicles. She also held leadership roles involving private equity, public-market investments, leveraged buyouts and investment committee evaluations across multiple industries and jurisdictions.

Earlier in her career, Ms. Wen was part of the mergers and acquisitions team at OpenText Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), supporting four completed transactions, including an approximately $6 billion acquisition that doubled the company's enterprise value. She evaluated approximately 60 opportunities, advancing 10 to full due diligence, while developing valuation, capital structure and financial stress-testing analyses for transactions ranging from $500 million to $5 billion in enterprise value.

She also contributed to cross-border mergers and acquisitions and international business expansion initiatives at Han's Laser Technology Industry Group (002008.SZ), leading overseas company formations that were completed within three months and contributing to a 20% increase in international sales. Her broader experience includes portfolio management and strategic advisory work for family-owned businesses with a focus on capital allocation, corporate growth and international expansion.

Making an Impact

"Global investing requires disciplined execution, strong governance and trusted relationships," Ms. Wen said. "Long-term value is created by combining strategic capital with institutional-quality investment processes and cross-border collaboration."

Ms. Wen earned a Master of Business Administration from Cornell University's Johnson Graduate School of Management, following a bilingual French-English Bachelor of Business Administration from Université Laval. She is a CFA program Level III candidate with proficiency in Bloomberg Terminal, Capital IQ, PitchBook and institutional financial frameworks.

Her leadership has also been recognized by Influential Women and The Enterprise World. Beyond her professional responsibilities, Ms. Wen serves on the board of BlueSky Investment Club in Toronto and supports organizations including the Forté Foundation, Equality Now and Caritas Macau through mentorship, financial education and community engagement.

About Heritage International Capital:

Heritage International Capital is an international investment and strategic advisory firm serving family offices, institutional investors and growth-oriented businesses. The firm specializes in cross-border investments, strategic financing, private capital solutions, mergers and acquisitions, and institutional partnerships across global markets.

About Marquis Who's Who:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America, Marquis Who's Who has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Who's Who in America remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. The suite of Marquis publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who's Who website, www.marquiswhoswho.com.

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