Frost & Sullivan Appoints Dr. Vinod K. Aggarwal as Chief Economist

Renowned economist to lead global initiatives addressing industrial policy, economic statecraft and non-market strategy

SAN CLARA, Calif., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan today announced the appointment of Dr. Vinod K. Aggarwal as Chief Economist. Having collaborated with the company for more than two decades across a range of advisory and leadership roles, Dr. Aggarwal brings deep expertise in the interplay of markets, policy and global strategy.

In this new capacity, Dr. Aggarwal will lead Frost & Sullivan's global initiatives to help governments, corporations and investors navigate the shifting dynamics of industrial policy, economic statecraft and non-market strategy. His work will focus on how geopolitical change and technological transformation are redefining global competitiveness.

"Dr. Aggarwal's appointment reinforces Frost & Sullivan's commitment to providing clients with unparalleled foresight at the intersection of business and policy," said Krishna Srinivasan, Executive Board Member and Global Managing Partner at Frost & Sullivan. "His exceptional academic credentials, global perspective and deep understanding of geoeconomics will strengthen our ability to help organizations anticipate change and make informed strategic decisions in an increasingly complex global environment."

Dr. Aggarwal is Distinguished Professor and Alann P. Bedford Chair in Political Science at the University of California, Berkeley; Affiliated Professor at the Haas School of Business; Director of the Berkeley APEC Study Center; and a Fellow at the Public Law and Policy Center at Berkeley Law School. He also serves as a visiting professor at leading business schools worldwide, teaching executive and MBA programs. At Haas, he received the Cheit Award for Excellence in Teaching for both MBA and PhD programs.

An elected lifetime member of the Council on Foreign Relations, Dr. Aggarwal has advised numerous public- and private-sector organizations around the world and speaks five languages. He is the author or editor of more than 20 books, including The Oxford Handbook of Geoeconomics and Economic Statecraft (Oxford University Press, 2025) and Governing Growth: Industrial Policy from Hamilton to Trump (Oxford University Press, 2026).

About Frost & Sullivan

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Contact:

Kristina Menzefricke

Marketing & Communications

Global Customer Experience, Frost & Sullivan

kristina.menzefricke@frost.com

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