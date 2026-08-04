Global Travel Collection: The Cruise Travel Agency That Hit £1 Million in Sales Almost Overnight and Now Can't Hire Travel Advisors Fast Enough

The world's fastest-growing cruise app and travel agency - co-founded by leading cruise content creator Emma Cruises - sees rapid growth as it redefines the way that cruises are sold

LONDON, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than two months after launching, The Cruise Globe, the technology company reinventing how cruises are sold, has surpassed £1 million in cruise sales and is now racing to recruit experienced travel advisors to join its team as customer demand continues to accelerate.

The company expects to be booking over £1 million in cruise sales per month by September, with an ambition to reach £50 million in annual turnover by 2027.

The Cruise Globe is built around one of the richest sources of cruise data anywhere in the industry: The Cruise Globe app, the free-to-use tracking platform already used by 155,000 cruisers to log, explore and relive their entire cruise history. That data gives The Cruise Globe's advisors a complete picture of a customer's preferences before a conversation has even started, from the cruise lines and ports they typically sail from, to the destinations they've never visited and the lines they've expressed an interest in but never booked. In future, this will be even further refined via reviews, wish lists and social engagement/following on the app.

"We're experiencing growth much faster than we anticipated," said Matt Jones, CEO and co-founder of The Cruise Globe. "Our biggest challenge isn't now finding customers, it's hiring enough great travel advisors to keep up with demand."

Cruises booked via The Cruise Globe already span the full range of cruising, from budget and mainstream lines through to luxury world cruises, reflecting the breadth of the community that it's built around.

Unlike a traditional cruise agency, The Cruise Globe is a technology company first. Its advisors are equipped with tools that remove the time-consuming, repetitive parts of the job so they can focus on what matters most to a client planning one of the biggest holidays of their year.

"Our advisors use smart, AI-powered tools behind the scenes to take care of the busywork, but the job of guiding a client toward their next cruise will always sit with a person," Jones said. "We are resolute in our belief that people still want human interaction and a relationship with a trusted advisor when they book their cruises. Our advisors are absolute experts at what they do - we just make them five times more effective with technology."

The Cruise Globe's ambition is to redefine how the world's cruisers book their next holiday, using data and technology to make the advisor relationship better rather than replacing it.

That belief is shared by The Cruise Globe co-founder Emma Le Teace, best known as Emma Cruises, one of the world's biggest cruise content creators, with over 430,000 YouTube subscribers and more than 10 million monthly views. Her audience of cruise enthusiasts has been incredibly supportive of The Cruise Globe's advisor-led approach, with many turning to expert guidance to plan cruises they've long dreamed about.

The Cruise Globe believes this marks a broader shift within the travel industry, one where technology is used to amplify human expertise rather than replace it.

"People don't want an algorithm planning one of the biggest holidays of their year," Jones added. "They want a trusted advisor who understands them. Our technology simply gives that advisor superpowers."

The Cruise Globe is affiliated with Global Travel Collection, the premium host agency within Internova Travel Group, one of the world's largest travel services companies.

Hiring experienced Cruise Sales Advisors in the UK and US

As cruise demand continues to grow globally, The Cruise Globe plans to keep expanding its advisor network while investing further in the technology that makes personalised cruise planning easier than ever before.

Advisors who join will not be starting from a cold desk. They will inherit an inbound audience of millions from The Cruise Globe users and the full Emma Cruises audience, the commercial backing of Global Travel Collection and the best compensation structure in the industry.

Anyone interested in exploring careers with The Cruise Globe can visit:

https://apply.workable.com/the-cruise-globe/j/A52A8B22E5 (UK Role)

https://apply.workable.com/the-cruise-globe/j/E6231D8610 (US Role)

About The Cruise Globe

The Cruise Globe is the cruise app that knows exactly where every ship has ever been - and the only place to accurately discover, track and relive every cruise voyage in the world. Using AIS satellite tracking data, the app allows cruisers to map their entire cruise history, follow live ship movements in 3D, and explore the routes and statistics of every voyage they have ever taken. Launched in February 2025, The Cruise Globe has grown to over 135,000 users and 750,000 logged cruises, making it one of the fastest-growing apps in the cruise industry. The app is available on iOS, Android and at www.thecruiseglobe.com.

The Cruise Globe was founded by Matthew Jones, Will Ellison and Emma Le Teace. Will trained in naval architecture and has 15 years of experience building marine technology start-ups. Matthew has eight years of experience building start-ups, and is the son of two former Cunard crew members who served aboard the QE2 and Countess in the 1980s. Emma, known as Emma Cruises, is one of the world's largest cruise content creators with over 425,000 YouTube subscribers and more than 10 million monthly views.

About Global Travel Collection

Global Travel Collection (GTC), part of Internova Travel Group, is the most influential collection of international luxury travel advisors. More than 1,500 GTC advisors are industry leaders in providing premium travel services to leisure travellers, corporate executives and the entertainment industry. GTC's combined global reach and leverage translate into value, recognition and preferential treatment for its world traveller clients.

Advisors interested in learning more about joining Global Travel Collection can visit joinus.globaltravelcollection.com.

CONTACTS:

Matthew Jones, The Cruise Globe

matthew@thecruisemaps.com

Elizabeth Gaerlan

Global Travel Collection/Internova Travel Group

egaerlan@internova.com

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