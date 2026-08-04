Baltimore, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2026) - DAP Global Inc., a subsidiary of RPM International Inc. and a leading manufacturer of building, renovation, and repair solutions, today announced that Scott Showalter has been named President of DAP Global Inc. Showalter succeeds Mark Heird, who is retiring from DAP Aug. 3 after a successful tenure leading the company.

"DAP has built something truly special over generations: a company with deep roots, talented people, and a culture that continues to drive us forward," said Scott Showalter, President of DAP Global Inc. "Our opportunity is to build on that foundation by continuing to innovate, strengthening our partnerships, and delivering solutions that help both professionals and do-it-yourselfers complete the projects that matter most. We operate with the curiosity, urgency, and entrepreneurial spirit of a startup, and we're always looking for ways to improve and better serve our customers."

Showalter brings more than two decades of experience with DAP and has held leadership roles spanning sales and marketing. His career journey reflects the company's culture of developing talent from within. He joined DAP in 2004 as a Field Sales Representative and advanced through roles of increasing responsibility, including National Account Manager, Director of Sales, Vice President of Sales, and Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

In his most recent role as Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Showalter led U.S. and Canadian sales, operations, customer service, and marketing, helping strengthen customer relationships and support DAP's continued growth across channels and categories.

"Scott's leadership experience, deep understanding of our customers, and commitment to our people make him the right leader for DAP's next chapter," said Mark Heird, former DAP President. "He has been a key driver of the company's success over the years and understands the incredible opportunities that lie ahead."

"Scott's appointment reflects the strength of DAP's leadership pipeline and the culture of growth and innovation that exists throughout RPM," said Frank Sullivan, RPM Chairman and CEO. "His deep knowledge of the business and commitment to customers translate into real results, and I'm confident that his leadership will serve DAP well as it enters its next chapter."

Showalter's vision for DAP's future builds on the company's strong foundation while continuing to evolve how DAP serves and connects with customers. Under his leadership, DAP will continue to focus on delivering solutions that address the complete project experience, moving beyond product features and benefits to better understand and support the needs of professionals, contractors, and do-it-yourselfers. By combining customer insights, strong partnerships, and DAP's culture of innovation, the company will continue strengthening its role as a trusted resource for projects of all sizes.

Under Showalter's leadership, DAP will continue advancing its portfolio of trusted solutions across caulks and sealants, adhesives, spray foam and insulation, and patch and repair products. The company's diverse portfolio of Consumer Brands, including ALEX, DryDex, Dynaflex, Kwik Seal, Plastic Wood, RapidFuse, Touch 'n Foam, and Weldwood, has become part of the everyday work of professionals, contractors, remodelers, builders, and homeowners.

DAP's continued growth is driven by a combination of practical innovation, advanced material science, and a deep understanding of customer needs. The company's Baltimore-based research and development team formulates solutions designed to improve performance, productivity, reliability, and ease of use across real-world applications.

With more than 160 years of innovation, DAP enters its next chapter focused on evolving as a trusted partner for professionals and do-it-yourselfers while building on its legacy of growth, innovation, and customer-focused solutions. The company is also deepening its commitment to the Baltimore community it has called home for generations.

DAP established its Baltimore manufacturing operations in 1974, laying the foundation for a regional presence that expanded when the company relocated its corporate headquarters from Dayton, Ohio, to Baltimore in 1998. Today, DAP's Baltimore-area footprint includes its Canton-based corporate headquarters, research and development lab, manufacturing plant, distribution center, and creative production studio. The company's investment in the region extends beyond its facilities through quality jobs and career development opportunities, a people-focused workplace culture and benefits, and community partnerships that reflect DAP's values and commitment to being a responsible corporate neighbor.

"DAP's greatest strength has always been our people," added Showalter. "The products matter. The innovation matters. The customers matter. But it is the people behind this company who have carried this legacy forward for generations. Our responsibility is to honor that history while building what comes next."

Former DAP President Mark Heird spent 26 years with RPM, serving in leadership roles with DAP and Rust-Oleum. Following his retirement from DAP, Heird will continue his commitment to the Baltimore community as board chair of Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake.

Showalter holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from York College of Pennsylvania.







President, DAP Global Inc.

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About DAP Global Inc.

Trusted on the job since 1865, DAP develops and manufactures advanced solutions for building, renovation, and repair. The company brings to market professional-grade caulks, sealants, adhesives, spray foam and insulation, and wood and wall repair products designed to meet the demands of real-world projects with reliable, proven performance. With an enduring legacy of first-to-market innovation and industry expertise, DAP proudly serves professional contractors and do-it-yourselfers alike. For more information, visit dap.com.

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Source: DAP Global Inc.