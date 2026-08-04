Southwest Heritage Bank: Bancorp 34, Inc. Reports 2nd Quarter Performance

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights
Net Income - $1.9 million
Bank Net Income - $2.1 million
TBVPS - $12.88
Diluted EPS- $0.24
SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCID:BCTF), the parent company for Southwest Heritage Bank, together, the "Company" reports second quarter of 2026 performance.
Management Comments - Ciaran McMullan, Chairman & CEO
Core1 ROATA improved for the seventh consecutive quarter.
Core1 Net Interest Margin also improved over both the linked and prior year quarters.
While total loans increased modestly over the linked quarter, we booked approximately $37.0 million in new commitments.
Non-performing assets declined significantly as we returned a single large relationship to accrual status.
The bank received approval to retire $23.0 million of subordinated debt, effective July 15th, 2026.
As a result, annual interest cost will decline by $920,000.
During the quarter, we appointed a new Market President for our Las Cruces / El Paso market
2Q26 Highlights
Net Income and NIM
Core1 NIM improved over the linked and prior year quarters, by 8bps and 22bps, respectively driven by declining deposit costs and improved loan portfolio yields.
Net Income improved over the linked quarter driven primarily by increased net interest income and declined over the prior year due to the impact of a large recovery in Q2 2025.
Net Operating Income (pre-tax pre-provision) increased over both the linked and prior year quarters due to improved NIM and non-interest income.
Non-interest expense increased slightly during the quarter due to one-time costs related to the relocation of our Scottsdale Branch.
Balance Sheet
Deposits declined by $29.0 million in line with historical trends primarily due to tax payments coming due in April.
Total loans were up only slightly as elevated payoffs offset the impact of $37.0 million in new loan commitments.
Asset Quality
NPAs3 improved significantly, declining to 0.31% due to the upgrade of a single relationship of approximately $7.0 million.
Capital
TBVPS increased by $0.32, including a modestly negative AOCI impact.
The bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio increased to 13.36%.
Performance Metrics
(Consolidated)
2Q26
1Q26
2Q25
ROATA
0.83
%
0.75
%
1.01
%
ROATE
8.09
%
7.41
%
11.14
%
Core1 ROATA
0.68
%
0.65
%
0.51
%
Core1 ROATE
6.74
%
6.41
%
5.56
%
Net Interest Margin
3.85
%
3.86
%
3.66
%
Cost of Funds
2.46
%
2.47
%
2.61
%
Overhead Ratio2
2.85
%
2.86
%
2.84
%
Efficiency Ratio
73.47
%
75.50
%
79.07
%
NPA3
0.31
%
1.07
%
0.18
%
ACL to Total Loans
1.23
%
1.31
%
1.55
%
Balance Sheet (in 000s)
2Q26
1Q26
2Q25
Total Assets
$
895,991
$
918,984
$
931,267
Total Loans
$
707,154
$
706,062
$
676,389
Total Deposits
$
752,230
$
781,585
$
795,104
Total Capital
$
100,168
$
98,137
$
92,242
TBVPS
$
12.88
$
12.56
$
11.39
Income Statement
(000s except EPS)
2Q26
1Q26
2Q25
Net Interest Income
$
8,365
$
8,206
$
8,096
Non-interest Income
$
484
$
230
$
292
Non-interest Expense
$
6,501
$
6,369
$
6,633
Net Operating Income
$
2,348
$
2,067
$
3,005
Net Income
$
1,867
$
1,654
$
2,330
Core1 Net Income
$
1,560
$
1,430
$
1,163
Diluted Earnings per Share
$
0.24
$
0.21
$
0.32
1 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related accretion and amortization, as well as material non-recurring income and expense items.
2 - Non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets
3 - NPA is non-performing assets as a % of total assets, net of government guarantees.
ABOUT BANCORP 34, INC. - Bancorp 34 is the holding company for Southwest Heritage Bank. The bank's headquarters are located at 8777 East Hartford Drive, Suite 100, Scottsdale, Arizona 85255. In addition, we operate seven full-service community bank branches, two in Maricopa County, Arizona, in the cities of Scottsdale and Gilbert; three in Pima County, Arizona, in the cities of Tucson and Green Valley; one branch in Otero County, New Mexico in the city of Alamogordo; and one branch in Dona Ana County New Mexico, in the city of Las Cruces.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS - Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "will," "expects," "project," "may," "could," "developments," "strategic," "launching," "opportunities," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets" and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, the effects of any health pandemic, regulatory considerations, competition and the other risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any of these statements in light of new information, future events or otherwise unless required under federal securities laws.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES- Some of the financial measures included in this release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include: (i) core net income; (ii) core net interest margin; (iii) core ROAA; (iv) core ROAE (v) core ROATA; (vi) core ROATE; (vii) core NIE to average assets; and (viii) core efficiency ratio. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors and management with a more complete understanding of our financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.
Select Financial Ratios
2Q26
1Q26
2Q25
Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
0.82
%
0.74
%
1.01
%
Core4 ROAA
0.68
%
0.64
%
0.50
%
Return on Average Tangible Assets (ROATA)
0.83
%
0.75
%
1.01
%
Core4 ROATA
0.69
%
0.65
%
0.51
%
Return on Average Equity (ROAE)
7.52
%
6.84
%
9.93
%
Core4 ROAE
6.27
%
5.91
%
5.23
%
Return on Average Tangible Equity
8.09
%
7.41
%
11.14
%
Core4 ROATE
6.74
%
6.41
%
5.56
%
Overhead Ratio
2.85
%
2.86
%
2.84
%
Core4 Overhead Ratio
2.71
%
2.65
%
2.65
%
Efficiency Ratio
73.47
%
75.50
%
79.07
%
Core4 Efficiency Ratio
76.14
%
76.92
%
82.26
%
Net Interest Margin
3.85
%
3.86
%
3.66
%
Core5 Net Interest Margin
3.50
%
3.42
%
3.28
%
Cost of Funds
2.46
%
2.47
%
2.61
%
Earnings Per Share (EPS)
$
0.25
$
0.22
$
0.32
Diluted EPS
$
0.24
$
0.21
$
0.32
Bank Regulatory Capital Ratios
2Q26
1Q26
2Q25
Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio
13.36
%
13.16
%
11.86
%
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
15.11
%
14.71
%
14.18
%
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
15.11
%
14.71
%
14.18
%
Total Risk-based Capital Ratio
16.26
%
15.93
%
15.44
%
Credit Quality6
2Q26
1Q26
Total Classified Loans
$
16,311
$
18,299
Classified - Accrual Loans
$
13,522
$
7,339
Classified - Non-Accrual Loans
$
2,789
$
10,960
Non-Performing Assets
$
2,789
$
10,960
Total Classified / Total Loans
2.31
%
2.59
%
Adversely Classified Items/Total Capital
12.09
%
14.39
%
Period
GAAP Net
Loan Mark
CDI
Amortization
Non-Recurring
Core Net
2Q26
$
1,867
$
-679
$
349
$
-84
$
1,556
1Q26
$
1,654
$
-855
$
360
$
196
$
1,430
2Q25
$
2,330
$
-758
$
399
$
-1,197
$
1,163
4 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related accretion and amortization, as well as material non-recurring income and expense items.
5 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related fair value mark accretion and amortization.
6 - Classified and non-performing assets are net of government guarantees
7 - Includes Loan ACL reverse provision
8 - Non-GAAP, Assumes 25% tax rate
BALANCE SHEET (in 000s)
2Q26
1Q26
2Q25
Assets
Cash and due from banks
3,244
3,494
3,645
Fed funds sold & repos
5,540
1,040
5,430
Interest bearing deposits with banks
38,657
61,403
95,086
Investment securities
97,413
103,815
104,455
Loans, net of unearned income
707,154
706,062
676,389
Allowance for credit losses
-8,710
-9,258
-10,492
Premises and equipment, net
8,832
11,040
11,565
Accrued interest receivable
2,689
2,645
2,559
Core deposit intangible
5,328
5,677
6,791
Other assets
35,844
33,066
35,839
Total Assets
895,991
918,984
931,267
Liabilities
Non-interest bearing deposits
157,766
165,202
168,931
Interest bearing demand deposits
100,000
104,519
105,630
Savings and money market deposits
339,574
353,244
307,474
Time deposits - retail
152,350
155,721
207,999
Time deposits - wholesale
2,540
2,540
5,070
Total Deposits
752,230
781,226
795,104
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
16,273
12,322
16,680
Other borrowings
27,319
27,299
27,241
Total Liabilities
795,822
820,847
839,025
Equity
Common stock
74
74
75
Capital surplus
66,610
66,402
67,652
Retained earnings
33,850
33,850
25,989
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
-3,887
-3,843
-4,849
Net income
3,522
1,654
4,638
Unearned ESOP shares
0
0
-1,263
Total Equity
100,169
98,137
92,242
Total Liabilities & Equity
895,991
918,984
931,267
UNAUDITED
INCOME STATEMENT (in 000s)
2Q26
1Q26
2Q25
Interest Income
Interest on Loans
11,659
11,338
11,008
Fees on Loans
69
133
173
Interest on federal funds sold
32
33
49
Interest on deposits with banks
479
310
1,095
Investment Securities - Taxable
1,028
1,218
1,162
Total Interest Income
13,267
13,032
13,487
Interest Expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
369
349
373
Savings and Money Market Deposits
2,835
2,640
2,498
Time Deposits - Retail
1,336
1,469
2,124
Time Deposits - Wholesale
25
31
52
Total Interest Expense on Deposits
4,565
4,489
5,047
Interest on other borrowings
337
337
344
Total Interest Expense
4,902
4,826
5,391
Net Interest Income
8,365
8,206
8,096
Provision for Credit Losses
0
0
-1,250
Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses
8,365
8,206
9,346
Non Interest Income
Service charges and fees
146
125
148
Mortgage loan and related fees
53
31
-9
Other noninterest income
285
74
153
Total Non Interest Income
484
230
292
Non Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
3,420
3,451
3,323
Occupancy
773
725
726
Other noninterest expense
2,308
2,193
2,584
Total Non Interest Expense
6,501
6,369
6,633
Income Before Taxes
2,348
2,067
3,005
Income taxes
481
413
675
Net Income
1,867
1,654
2,330
INCOME STATEMENT (in 000s)
6 months
6 months
Interest Income
Interest on Loans
22,996
22,165
Fees on Loans
202
323
Interest on federal funds sold
65
101
Interest on deposits with banks
789
2,359
Investment Securities - Taxable
2,247
2,135
Total Interest Income
26,299
27,083
Interest Expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
718
702
Savings and Money Market Deposits
5,475
4,886
Time Deposits - Retail
2,804
4,570
Time Deposits - Wholesale
57
114
Total Interest Expense on Deposits
9,054
10,272
Interest on other borrowings
673
694
Total Interest Expense
9,727
10,966
Net Interest Income
16,572
16,117
Provision for Credit Losses
0
-2,750
Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses
16,572
18,867
Non Interest Income
Service charges and fees
272
302
Mortgage loan and related fees
86
27
Other noninterest income
357
227
Total Non Interest Income
715
556
Non Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
6,871
6,901
Occupancy
1,499
1,426
Other noninterest expense
4,501
5,098
Total Non Interest Expense
12,871
13,425
Income Before Taxes
4,416
5,998
Income taxes
894
1,360
Net Income
3,522
4,638
Average Balance Sheet and Yields
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2026
March 31, 2026
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Average
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Interest Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold
$
3,521,978
$
32,189
3.67
%
$
3,649,944
$
33,244
3.69
%
Deposits with banks
54,403,513
479,362
3.53
%
36,988,630
309,723
3.40
%
Investment securities
106,258,336
1,028,148
3.88
%
110,477,352
1,218,027
4.47
%
Loans
708,187,996
11,727,349
6.64
%
710,396,489
11,471,365
6.55
%
Total Interest Earning Assets
$
872,371,823
$
13,267,048
6.10
%
$
861,512,415
$
13,032,359
6.13
%
Non-Interest Earning Assets
$
41,795,279
$
41,417,194
Total Assets
$
914,167,102
$
902,929,609
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Interest bearing demand
$
104,563,048
$
369,136
1.42
%
$
102,078,048
$
349,075
1.39
%
Savings and Money Market
347,058,899
2,835,039
3.28
%
327,965,659
2,639,522
3.26
%
Time deposits - Retail
155,333,571
1,335,594
3.45
%
165,714,505
1,468,887
3.59
%
Time Deposits - Wholesale
2,540,000
25,650
4.05
%
3,158,444
31,554
4.05
%
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
609,495,518
4,565,419
3.00
%
598,916,656
4,489,038
3.04
%
Total Borrowed Funds
27,307,385
336,310
4.94
%
27,287,777
336,989
5.01
%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
636,802,903
4,901,729
3.09
%
626,204,433
4,826,027
3.13
%
Non-Interest Bearing Deposits
162,926,161
-
0.00
%
165,855,529
-
0.00
%
Total Funding Sources/Cost
799,729,064
4,901,729
2.46
%
792,059,962
4,826,027
2.47
%
Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities
14,870,604
12,781,143
Equity
99,567,434
98,088,504
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
914,167,102
$
902,929,609
Net Interest Income
$
8,365,319
$
8,206,332
Net Interest Margin
3.85
%
3.86
%
Average Balance Sheet and Yields
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
Average
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Average
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Interest Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold
$
3,521,978
$
32,189
3.67
%
$
4,391,538
$
48,968
4.47
%
Deposits with banks
54,403,513
479,362
3.53
%
101,230,867
1,095,171
4.34
%
Investment securities
106,258,336
1,028,148
3.88
%
109,636,098
1,161,439
4.09
%
Loans
708,187,996
11,727,349
6.64
%
674,518,875
11,181,795
6.65
%
Total Interest Earning Assets
$
872,371,823
$
13,267,048
6.10
%
$
889,777,378
$
13,487,373
6.08
%
Non-Interest Earning Assets
$
41,795,279
$
40,031,708
Total Assets
$
914,167,102
$
929,809,086
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Interest bearing demand
$
104,563,048
$
369,136
1.42
%
$
107,769,299
$
373,496
1.39
%
Savings and Money Market
347,058,899
2,835,039
3.28
%
296,161,664
2,497,634
3.38
%
Time deposits - Retail
155,333,571
1,335,594
3.45
%
211,751,684
2,123,642
4.02
%
Time Deposits - Wholesale
2,540,000
25,650
4.05
%
5,070,000
52,144
4.13
%
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
609,495,518
4,565,419
3.00
%
620,752,647
5,046,916
3.26
%
Total Borrowed Funds
27,307,385
336,310
4.94
%
27,430,238
344,231
4.96
%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
636,802,903
4,901,729
3.09
%
648,182,885
5,391,147
3.33
%
Non-Interest Bearing Deposits
162,926,161
-
0.00
%
178,549,677
-
0.00
%
Total Funding Sources/Cost
799,729,064
4,901,729
2.46
%
826,732,562
5,391,147
2.61
%
Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities
14,870,604
12,197,579
Equity
99,567,434
90,878,946
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
914,167,102
$
929,809,086
Net Interest Income
$
8,365,319
$
8,096,226
Net Interest Margin
3.85
%
3.66
%
Average Balance Sheet and Yields
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
Average
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Average
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Interest Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold
$
3,585,608
$
65,434
3.68
%
$
4,569,807
$
100,521
4.44
%
Deposits with banks
45,744,179
789,085
3.48
%
109,611,472
2,359,340
4.34
%
Investment securities
108,356,189
2,246,174
4.18
%
104,119,287
2,135,178
4.14
%
Loans
709,286,142
23,198,714
6.60
%
674,926,165
22,487,850
6.72
%
Total Interest Earning Assets
$
866,972,118
$
26,299,407
6.12
%
$
893,226,731
$
27,082,889
6.11
%
Non-Interest Earning Assets
$
41,607,280
$
40,010,655
Total Assets
$
908,579,398
$
933,237,386
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Interest bearing demand
$
103,327,413
$
718,212
1.40
%
$
106,113,429
$
701,713
1.33
%
Savings and Money Market
337,565,023
5,474,561
3.27
%
289,896,939
4,886,018
3.40
%
Time deposits - Retail
160,495,362
2,804,481
3.52
%
221,669,292
4,569,911
4.16
%
Time Deposits - Wholesale
2,847,514
57,204
4.05
%
5,605,160
114,403
4.12
%
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
604,235,312
9,054,458
3.02
%
623,284,820
10,272,045
3.32
%
Total Borrowed Funds
27,297,635
673,299
4.97
%
27,569,740
694,276
5.08
%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
631,532,947
9,727,757
3.11
%
650,854,560
10,966,321
3.40
%
Non-Interest Bearing Deposits
164,382,753
-
0.00
%
181,029,672
-
0.00
%
Total Funding Sources/Cost
795,915,700
9,727,757
2.46
%
831,884,232
10,966,321
2.66
%
Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities
13,831,646
12,112,019
Equity
98,832,052
89,241,135
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
908,579,398
$
933,237,386
Net Interest Income
$
16,571,650
$
16,116,568
Net Interest Margin
3.85
%
3.65
%
Contact:
Kevin Vaughn
Chief Financial Officer
(623) 334-6064
BCTF@swhb.com
SOURCE: Southwest Heritage Bank
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bancorp-34-inc.-reports-2nd-quarter-performance-1200901