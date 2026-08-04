Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2026) - On July 28, 2026, the "Forum on Global Urban Governance and Sustainable Development & Global Launch of Urban Index of Shenzhen (UIS) Products" was held in Shenzhen. The event was co-guided by the Shenzhen Municipal People's Government and Bureau of Territorial Spatial Planning, Ministry of Natural Resources of the People's Republic of China, supported by UN-Habitat, and hosted by the Urban Planning and Natural Resources Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality and the Ocean Development Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality. At the forum, the Urban Planning and Natural Resources Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality officially launched Urban Index of Shenzhen (UIS) product suite to the global community. The Index is designed to establish a scientific and systematic urban development assessment framework, provide a reference for global urban governance, and support high-quality and sustainable urban development.





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Urban Index of Shenzhen (UIS) was developed under the leadership of the Urban Planning and Natural Resources Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality. Its data sources encompass a wide range of authoritative multi-source data, including statistical yearbooks, remote sensing imagery, urban operational management data, and international public databases. Its research methodology has undergone multiple rounds of expert review and empirical testing, ensuring a solid academic foundation and broad data support. UIS evaluates cities across six dimensions-Innovation, Livability, Aesthetics, Resilience, Humanism, and Intelligence-providing systematic measurement and dynamic monitoring of urban development quality. The inaugural product portfolio includes two flagship research reports, a monthly monitoring bulletin, an official bilingual website, and an official WeChat account, forming an eight-part product ecosystem that integrates research dissemination, knowledge sharing, experimental platforms, analytical tools, thematic forums, awards, and academic publications.





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At its core, UIS places human well-being at the center of urban development. Professor Zheng Yongnian, Dean of the School of Public Policy at The Chinese University of Hong Kong (Shenzhen), shared his insights in an on-site interview: "The core value, in the final analysis, is human happiness. When we discuss cities, we are discussing real people. Everything should revolve around people's lives-that is the core of the Urban Index. UIS is indeed people-oriented, aiming to improve people's quality of life." Professor Zheng further noted that China has now shifted from quantitative economic growth to high-quality development, and enhancing the quality of cities is a key driver of this transition-a need to which the launch of UIS directly responds.

As a major event within the framework of the APEC China Year, the forum attracted participants from multiple countries and regions, including city administrators, representatives of international organizations, urban planning experts, and scholars from academic institutions. Attendees engaged in in-depth discussions on topics such as global urban governance innovation, localized implementation of sustainable development goals, and the application of urban indices in policy-making.

With its robust methodology and open, globally oriented approach, UIS is poised to become an essential reference tool for mayors, urban planners, researchers, and citizens alike to understand urban development conditions and participate in urban governance and decision-making.

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Source: Global News