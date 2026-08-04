Phomemo Launches PM643 Smart Label Printer and D422S Integrated Shipping Solution for Growing Businesses

Beyond Label Printing: Building More Efficient Fulfillment Workflows

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / Phomemo, a global creative printing brand specializing in thermal printing technology, today announced the expansion of its shipping solutions portfolio with the introduction of the PM643 Smart Label Printer and D422S Integrated Shipping Solution. Designed for growing small businesses and online sellers, the new solutions combine efficient label printing, workflow optimization features, and integrated shipping tools to help simplify fulfillment operations.

As e-commerce continues to grow across platforms such as Etsy, Shopify, and online marketplaces, small businesses are facing increasing challenges in managing daily fulfillment tasks. From preparing orders and printing labels to organizing shipping information, sellers need tools that can improve efficiency without adding complexity to their operations.

With more than 12 years of experience in thermal printing technology and over 40 million users worldwide, Phomemo develops practical printing solutions designed to support businesses at different stages of growth. Its latest shipping products help entrepreneurs create smoother workflows from order preparation to package delivery.

Phomemo Shipping Solutions for Different Business Needs

Small businesses have different shipping needs as they grow. Phomemo's existing shipping solutions, including the compact wireless 241BT and the advanced PM64D desktop label printer, have helped businesses streamline everyday labeling tasks. Building on this experience, Phomemo continues to develop smarter shipping solutions designed to improve fulfillment efficiency.

Phomemo PM643: A Smarter Shipping Label Printer for Growing Businesses

As order volume increases, small businesses often need more than a basic shipping label printer. They need a solution that can reduce unnecessary steps while providing greater control over daily operations.

The Phomemo PM643 is designed for growing businesses that want a more intuitive and efficient way to manage their printing workflow (available on Amazon).

A Large Touchscreen Designed for More Than Control

One of the key features of the PM643 is its 4-inch 1080P HD touchscreen.

Unlike traditional label printers that require users to rely entirely on computers or mobile devices, the PM643 allows users to manage key operations directly through the built-in display.

The touchscreen creates a more convenient workflow by reducing the need to constantly switch between devices during busy packing sessions.

Beyond printer control, the screen also provides additional creative flexibility. Users can draw simple designs or create basic logos directly on the device and print them instantly. For small businesses that want to add personalized elements to packaging, this provides a simpler way to turn ideas into printed materials.

The PM643 also supports Offline Template Printing, allowing users to select commonly used templates directly from the touchscreen. Whether creating price tags, thank-you cards, logos, or other business materials, sellers can access frequently used designs with fewer steps.

This makes the PM643 not only a shipping label printer, but also a more flexible printing tool for daily business needs.

High-Resolution Printing for Professional Business Materials

The PM643 features 300 DPI ultra-HD printing, delivering sharper text, graphics, and barcode details.

For online sellers, label quality matters. Clear and accurate barcodes help support smoother delivery processes, while high-quality graphics allow businesses to maintain a more professional appearance across packaging materials.

Combined with its touchscreen workflow, the PM643 helps businesses handle both functional shipping tasks and customized printing needs within one device.

The printer also supports App-Free Wi-Fi Printing, allowing users to print through the same Wi-Fi network without opening an additional application.

With One-Tap Reprint, sellers can quickly reproduce previous labels when needed, helping save time during repetitive fulfillment tasks.

Additionally, DAC Auto Calibration helps automatically detect and adjust labels, reducing misprints and unnecessary label waste.

For growing businesses managing increasing order volumes, these workflow improvements can make everyday fulfillment more organized and efficient.

Phomemo D422S: An Integrated Shipping Solution for Growing Operations

For businesses handling more complex fulfillment processes, printing labels is only one part of shipping preparation.

Before sending an order, sellers may need to confirm package weight, compare shipping options, create labels, and manage order information.

The Phomemo D422S All-in-One Shipping Solution combines multiple shipping tools into one integrated workflow, helping businesses simplify these daily tasks (available on Amazon).

Combining Printing, Weighing, and Shipping Management

The D422S integrates:

Thermal label printer

High-precision shipping scale

Built-in label holder

ShipCheer Smart Shipping Assistant

By combining these functions, the D422S helps reduce the need for multiple separate devices at the packing station.

The built-in shipping scale supports packages up to 33lb with measurements as precise as 0.1lb. Package weight information can be synced to simplify the shipping preparation process and reduce manual input.

Smarter Shipping Decisions With ShipCheer

Beyond hardware integration, the D422S works with ShipCheer Smart Shipping Assistant to help sellers manage shipping options more efficiently.

Instead of checking multiple shipping providers individually, users can compare available shipping options, including different shipping costs and delivery speeds, helping them choose solutions based on their business priorities.

Whether a seller wants to reduce shipping expenses, improve delivery speed, or find a better balance between cost and service, ShipCheer provides more visibility into available options.

Depending on available shipping routes and requirements, users may achieve potential shipping savings of up to 90%.

The D422S also supports eBay order integration, allowing sellers to import order information into ShipCheer and simplify label creation.

For growing businesses, connecting weighing, shipping comparison, and label printing into one workflow can help create a more efficient fulfillment experience.

Supporting Businesses From First Order to Business Growth

Every business grows differently.

Some sellers need flexible mobile printing solutions when starting out. Others need more advanced tools as order volume increases.

As e-commerce continues to evolve, shipping tools are becoming an important part of business operations. The right solution does more than print labels - it helps entrepreneurs create smoother workflows and deliver better customer experiences.

About Phomemo

Phomemo is a global creative printing brand dedicated to making everyday printing simple, enjoyable, and accessible. Backed by over 12 years of expertise in thermal printing technology and trusted by over 40 million users worldwide, Phomemo continues to develop the evolution of smart printing.

From home organization to global e-commerce, Phomemo lowers the barrier to professional results, enabling ideas and commerce to flow freely.

Media Contact

Organization: Phomemo

Contact Person Name: Alicia Chen

Website: https://phomemo.com

Email: influencerscenter@phomemo.com

City: New York

State: New York

Country: United States

SOURCE: Phomemo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/phomemo-launches-pm643-smart-label-printer-and-d422s-integrated-shippi-1201116