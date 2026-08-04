Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2026) - Verisante Technology, Inc. (TSXV: VER.H) ("Verisante" or the "Company") announces that Dr. Jake Thiessen, PhD has resigned as a director of the Company effective August 3, 2026.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to sincerely thank Dr. Thiessen for his dedication and contributions to Verisante," said Thomas Braun, Chief Executive Officer.

The Company confirms that there are no matters referred to in sections 4.1(b) through (e) of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations that would require disclosure in connection with this resignation.

About Verisante Technology, Inc.

Verisante Technology, Inc. is a British Columbia company listed on the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VER.H.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

- END -

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307882

Source: Verisante Technology Inc.