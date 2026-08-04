DJ International Personal Finance plc - Suspension

Financial Conduct Authority (-) International Personal Finance plc - Suspension 04-Aug-2026 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 04/08/2026, 07:30 TEMPORARY SUSPENSION International Personal Finance plc The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") temporarily suspends the securities set out below from the Official List effective from 04/08/2026, 07:30 at the request of the company: Security Description Listing Category ISIN Ordinary Shares of 10p each; fully paid Equity shares (commercial companies) GB00B1YKG049 --

This notice has been issued by Listings Data Management - 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: SUS TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 438407 EQS News ID: 2376374 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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August 04, 2026 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)