A research team from Italy has developed a novel approach to upcycle silicon (Si) recovered from end-of-life (EoL) PV modules and use it as a support material for palladium (Pd) nanoparticle catalysts. The recycled silicon is intended for use in Pd/Si catalysts in microwave-assisted Suzuki-Miyaura cross-coupling reactions for biaryl synthesis, a widely employed process in the production of pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals. "Following the established recovery protocol for metallurgical-grade silicon (MG-Si) from EoL photovoltaic modules, we herein demonstrate a value-added application of this ...

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