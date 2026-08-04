Photovoltaic systems installed in Germany supplied just over 12 TWh of electricity to the public grid for the first time in July, according to data from the Energy-Charts platform compiled by Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE. The platform recorded 12.0355 TWh for the month, breaking the previous monthly record set in June. In June, the 11 TWh mark was exceeded for the first time. The figure also represents a significant increase from July 2025, when photovoltaics fed 8.376 TWh into the public electricity grid. Germany's cumulative installed solar capacity stood at just over 107 ...

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