DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Dist (US10) Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Aug-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 98.2622 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2392857 CODE: US10 ISIN: LU1407890XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407890XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: US10 LEI Code: 54930004AN8PBHT1TQ35 Sequence No.: 438437 EQS News ID: 2376708 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)