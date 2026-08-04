DJ Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Selection UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Selection UCITS ETF Acc (ESGL) Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Selection UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Aug-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Selection UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 42.2576 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 25804653 CODE: ESGL ISIN: LU1940199XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1940199XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESGL LEI Code: 5493003TSM6WSACG3290 Sequence No.: 438453 EQS News ID: 2376740 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)