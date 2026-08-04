DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Selection UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Selection UCITS ETF Acc (EMXG) Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Selection UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Aug-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Selection UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 63.6717 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15128375 CODE: EMXG ISIN: LU2345046XXX =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2345046XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMXG LEI Code: 213800J6GAIQJ1OPP251 Sequence No.: 438474 EQS News ID: 2376782 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)