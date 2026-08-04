DJ Amundi MSCI Millennials UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Millennials UCITS ETF Acc (GENY) Amundi MSCI Millennials UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Aug-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Millennials UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.7239 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1244423 CODE: GENY ISIN: LU2023678XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023678XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: GENY LEI Code: 213800YM4X4Y6L955761 Sequence No.: 438526 EQS News ID: 2376886 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)