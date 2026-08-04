DJ Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF USD Acc (CP9U) Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Aug-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 775.8456 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 52779 CODE: CP9U ISIN: LU1602145XXX =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1602145XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CP9U LEI Code: 22210085PY3LW5RGLP55 Sequence No.: 438516 EQS News ID: 2376866 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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August 04, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)