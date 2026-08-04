DJ Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (PRHG) Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Aug-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.1114 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5443544 CODE: PRHG ISIN: LU2977996XXX =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2977996XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRHG LEI Code: 213800G6JBAW8A8FNO08 Sequence No.: 438496 EQS News ID: 2376826 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)