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WKN: A0LEQU | ISIN: NO0003097503 | Ticker-Symbol: 3QI
Stuttgart
04.08.26 | 10:31
12,050 Euro
+4,33 % +0,500
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKVA GROUP ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKVA GROUP ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,05012,55010:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.08.2026 19:18 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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AKVA group ASA: Approval of intragroup merger with Submerged AS

Klepp, 3 August 2026

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by AKVA group ASA (AKVA) on 30 June 2026 regarding the merger of Submerged AS (as the non-surviving entity) with AKVA (as the surviving entity).

The board of directors of AKVA and Submerged AS have today approved the merger. The decision to approve the merger will be registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The merger is expected to be implemented upon expiration of the statutory six-week creditor notice period within end of September 2026.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
4.2.4 of Oslo Rule Book II - Issuer Rules, cf. section 5-12 of the Norwegian
Securities Trading Act.

AKVA group ASA
Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20
E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com

Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76
E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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