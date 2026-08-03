Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc.: Nature's Sunshine Appoints Janine Weber as Executive Vice President and President, North America

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: NATR), a global leader in manufacturing and marketing high-quality herbal and nutritional supplements, today announced the appointment of Janine Weber as Executive Vice President and President, North America, effective August 10, 2026.

Weber brings more than 25 years of leadership experience across direct selling, sales enablement, customer experience, business development, and organizational leadership.

Weber will lead Nature's Sunshine's North America business, with responsibility for driving growth, strengthening consultant engagement, enhancing customer experience, and advancing the Company's commercial strategy across the United States and Canada.

"Janine is an accomplished leader with a proven ability to drive growth, build high-performing teams, and create exceptional experiences for customers and field leaders," said Ken Romanzi, Chief Executive Officer of Nature's Sunshine. "Her extensive direct selling experience, strategic mindset, and passion for helping people succeed make her an ideal addition to our team. We are excited to welcome Janine to Nature's Sunshine and look forward to the impact she will have as we continue executing our long-term growth strategy."

Weber joins Nature's Sunshine from LifeWave, where she served as Regional President, North America. Previously, she spent more than a decade in senior leadership roles at Rodan + Fields, including Senior Vice President of Sales Enablement and Senior Vice President of North America Sales. As a member of the company's senior leadership team, she helped support the growth of Rodan + Fields during a period in which it was recognized by Euromonitor as the leading skincare brand in North America and surpassed $1 billion in annual sales.

"I am honored to join Nature's Sunshine and its talented team," said Weber. "Nature's Sunshine has a remarkable legacy, a compelling mission, and a passionate community dedicated to helping people live healthier lives. I look forward to partnering with our employees, consultants, and customers to build on the Company's strong foundation and drive continued growth throughout North America."

About Nature's Sunshine

Nature's Sunshine Products (Nasdaq: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety, and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Gateway Group, Inc.

Cody Slach

1-949-574-3860

NATR@gateway-grp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated contributions of Weber, the Company's growth strategy in North America, consultant engagement initiatives, customer experience enhancements, commercial execution, and future business performance. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information regarding these and other risks.