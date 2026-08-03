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WKN: A118RE | ISIN: US9604171036 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
03.08.26 | 21:54
21,460 US-Dollar
+0,89 % +0,190
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.08.2026 22:18 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP Announces Second Quarter 2026 Distribution

  • $0.4714 per unit distribution declared payable on August 28, 2026

HOUSTON, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC, the general partner of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (the "Partnership") (NYSE:WLKP), has declared a distribution of $0.4714 per unit. This is the 48th quarterly distribution announced by the Partnership since its initial public offering. The distribution will be payable on August 28, 2026, to unit holders of record on August 13, 2026.

This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of the Partnership's distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, the Partnership's distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

About Westlake Chemical Partners LP

Westlake Chemical Partners is a limited partnership formed by Westlake Corporation to operate, acquire and develop ethylene production facilities and other qualified assets. Headquartered in Houston, the Partnership owns a 22.8% interest in Westlake Chemical OpCo LP. Westlake Chemical OpCo LP's assets include three facilities in Calvert City, Kentucky, and Lake Charles, Louisiana which process ethane and propane into ethylene, and an ethylene pipeline. For more information about Westlake Chemical Partners LP, please visit http://www.wlkpartners.com

Contacts

Media Inquiries:
Westlake Corp.
Ben Ederington, 1-713-585-2900

or

Investor Inquiries:
Westlake Corp.
Jonathan Baksht, 1-713-585-2900


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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