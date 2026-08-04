DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist (MSDU) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Aug-2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 67.4599 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2546879 CODE: MSDU ISIN: LU2059756XXX =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2059756XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSDU LEI Code: 549300GISPIIUMKTYR80 Sequence No.: 438450 EQS News ID: 2376734 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2026 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)