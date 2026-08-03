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WKN: 216526 | ISIN: US25820R1059 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
03.08.26 | 22:00
25,710 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DORCHESTER MINERALS LP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DORCHESTER MINERALS LP 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.08.2026 22:54 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces Acquisition of Mineral and Royalty Interests

DALLAS, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (the "Partnership") (NASDAQ-DMLP) announces today the closing of the previously announced acquisition of mineral and royalty interests totaling approximately 3,100 net royalty acres located in five counties across the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

The transaction was structured as a non-taxable contribution and exchange. The contributing entities conveyed their interests to the Partnership in exchange for 835,958 common units of the Partnership.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. is a Dallas based owner of producing and non-producing oil and natural gas mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, and net profits interests located in 28 states. Its common units trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol DMLP.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Portions of this document may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined by federal law. Such statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Examples of such uncertainties and risk factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the price or demand for oil and natural gas, changes in the operations on or development of the Partnership's properties, changes in economic and industry conditions and changes in regulatory requirements (including changes in environmental requirements) and the Partnership's financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations. These and other factors are set forth in the Partnership's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Martye Miller
3838 Oak Lawn Ave., Suite 300
Dallas, Texas 75219-4541
(214) 559-0300


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.