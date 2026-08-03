Home BancShares, Inc. and Centennial Bank Mourn the Passing of Tracy French

CONWAY, Ark., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB) ("Home" or "the Company"), parent company of Centennial Bank ("Centennial"), mourns the loss of Tracy French, who passed away on August 2, 2026. Mr. French was a longtime director of both Home and Centennial, former Chairman of Centennial Bank, and a highly respected banking leader whose service to the organization spanned more than two decades.

Mr. French served as Chief Executive Officer and President of Centennial Bank from 2015 through 2024 and was named Chairman of Centennial Bank in 2019. He also served as a director of Home and Centennial for more than a decade and as a member of Home's Asset/Liability Committee. Prior to becoming CEO, he served as Regional President of Centennial Bank from 2009 to 2015. Mr. French joined the Home BancShares organization through the acquisition of Community Bank in 2003, where he served as President, Chief Executive Officer, and a director from 2002 to 2009.

In February 2025, Mr. French began a planned transition toward retirement, concluding his board service in April 2025 and continuing as an advisor to senior management of Home and Centennial. In that role, he remained actively engaged with the organization, providing leadership, guidance, and mentorship until the time of his passing.

"Tracy was much more than a colleague and director; he was a trusted friend, an exceptional banker, and a leader whose impact on this Company will be felt for generations," said John Allison, Chairman. "From Community Bank to Centennial Bank, Tracy devoted his career to serving our customers, communities, employees, and shareholders. His leadership and commitment to excellence helped shape the organization we are today. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Tracy's family and loved ones and will greatly miss his friendship and counsel."

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Tennessee, South Alabama and New York City. The Company's common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HOMB."

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Donna Townsell

Senior Executive Vice President &

Director of Investor Relations

(501) 328-4625