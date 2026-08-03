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WKN: A12BGS | ISIN: US92242T1016 | Ticker-Symbol: 1V1
Tradegate
04.08.26 | 10:11
74,10 Euro
-1,20 % -0,90
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S&P SmallCap 600
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V2X INC Chart 1 Jahr
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74,0576,0010:56
74,0576,0010:53
PR Newswire
03.08.2026 22:05 Uhr
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V2X, Inc.: V2X Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Revenue of $1.26 billion, up 17% year-over-year
  • Net income of $25.5 million; Adjusted net income1 of $51.6 million, up 22% year-over-year
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 of $89.8 million; Adjusted EBITDA1 margin of 7.1%
  • Diluted EPS of $0.81; Adjusted diluted EPS1 of $1.64, up 23% year-over-year
  • Increasing full-year 2026 revenue, adjusted EBITDA1, and adjusted diluted earnings per share1 guidance

RESTON, Va., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) today announced second quarter 2026 financial results and increased 2026 guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA1, and adjusted diluted earnings per share1.

"With double-digit top and bottom-line growth, our strong second quarter performance reflects consistent strategic execution, robust demand for our differentiated capabilities and continued alignment to national security priorities," said Jeremy C. Wensinger, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Recent awards across modernization, global training, aerospace and mission readiness reinforce the value of our end-to-end solutions, ability to support global no-fail missions, and pursuit of profitable growth opportunities that increase the value of our backlog. Our solid first-half performance and current backlog position us well as we enter the second half of 2026 and as such are increasing our 2026 outlook for revenue, adjusted EBITDA1 and adjusted EPS1. We remain focused on advancing our Go Towards Tomorrow strategy, prioritizing investments that accelerate innovation across the enterprise and strengthen our competitive solutions, and delivering differentiated value for customers and shareholders."

Second Quarter 2026 Results

In the second quarter, V2X reported revenue of $1.26 billion, representing 17% year-over-year growth. The Company reported solid topline growth and strong operating performance, yielding double-digit growth in adjusted net income1 and adjusted EPS1. Net income for the quarter was $25.5 million. Adjusted net income1 was $51.6 million, an increase of 22%, year-over-year. Second quarter GAAP diluted EPS was $0.81. Adjusted diluted EPS1 for the quarter increased 23% year-over-year to $1.64.

V2X delivered adjusted EBITDA1 of $89.8 million, with a margin1 of 7.1%, representing an increase of 9%, from the prior year.





1 See "Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for descriptions and reconciliations.

Second quarter net cash provided by operating activities was $21.6 million. Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities1 was $71.8 million.

At the end of the second quarter, net debt for V2X was $876.1 million, representing an improvement of $71.4 million year-over-year and a 2.4x net leverage ratio1. The Company expects to achieve a net leverage ratio1 of approximately 2.0x by the end of 2026.

As of July 3, 2026, total backlog1 was $12.7 billion and funded backlog1 was $2.5 billion. Book-to-bill1 in the second quarter was approximately 0.5x. Trailing twelve-month book-to-bill1 was approximately 1.4x.

2026 Guidance

The Company is increasing its 2026 guidance ranges for revenue, adjusted EBITDA1, and adjusted diluted earnings per share1 as follows:

$ millions, except for per share amounts

Prior 2026 Guidance

Updated 2026 Guidance

Revenue

$4,825

$4,975

$4,875

$5,025

Adjusted EBITDA1

$345

$360

$347.5

$362.5

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share1

$5.75

$6.15

$5.90

$6.30

Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities1

$160

$180

$160

$180

The Company is not providing a quantitative reconciliation with respect to the foregoing forward-looking non-GAAP measures in reliance on the "unreasonable efforts" exception set forth in SEC rules because certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated. For example, unusual, one-time, non-ordinary, or non-recurring costs, which relate to M&A, integration and related activities cannot be reasonably estimated. Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested here, including those factors set forth in the Safe Harbor Statement below.





1 See "Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for descriptions and reconciliations.

Second Quarter Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call with analysts and investors at 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, August 3, 2026. U.S.-based participants may dial in to the conference call at 877-300-8521, while international participants may dial 412-317-6026. A live webcast of the conference call as well as an accompanying slide presentation will be available here: https://app.webinar.net/9LeOmbNmDjb

A replay of the conference call will be posted on the V2X website shortly after completion of the call and will be available for one year. A telephonic replay will also be available through August 17, 2026, at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) with passcode 10210672.

Presentation slides that will be used in conjunction with the conference call will also be made available online in advance on the "investors" section of the company's website at https://gov2x.com. V2X recognizes its website as a key channel of distribution to reach public investors and as a means of disclosing material non-public information to comply with its obligations under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") Regulation FD.

About V2X

V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,200 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

Investor Contact

Media Contact

Mike Smith, CFA

Angelica Spanos Deoudes

[email protected]

[email protected]

719-637-5773

571-338-5195

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"): Certain material presented herein includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Act.

Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "potential," "continue" or similar terminology. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company based on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements in this press release, include, but are not limited to our future performance and capabilities; all of the statements and items listed under "2026 Guidance" above and other assumptions contained therein for purposes of such guidance; our belief that prior performance provides substantial visibility for future performance; market trends; product development; capital deployment; future net leverage ratio; and our belief that our innovation strategy, visibility, and targeted growth opportunities provide substantial demand for our services and opportunities for value creation.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions, or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside our management's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For a discussion of some of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from such forward-looking statements, see the risks and other factors detailed from time to time in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the SEC.

We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

V2X, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)




Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



July 3,


June 27,


July 3,


June 27,

(In thousands, except per share data)


2026


2025


2026


2025

Revenue


$ 1,256,643


$ 1,078,330


$ 2,510,771


$ 2,094,253

Cost of revenue


1,147,139


982,597


2,295,449


1,920,417

Selling, general, and administrative expenses


55,694


42,793


117,422


86,598

Operating income


53,810


52,940


97,900


87,238

Loss on extinguishment of debt


(1,739)


(313)


(1,739)


(2,527)

Interest expense, net


(16,705)


(20,598)


(34,830)


(40,317)

Other expense, net


(2,137)


(2,579)


(4,583)


(4,874)

Income from operations before income taxes


33,229


29,450


56,748


39,520

Income tax expense


7,689


7,059


12,283


9,022

Net income


$ 25,540


$ 22,391


$ 44,465


$ 30,498










Earnings per share









Basic


$ 0.82


$ 0.71


$ 1.42


$ 0.96

Diluted


$ 0.81


$ 0.70


$ 1.41


$ 0.96

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic


31,327


31,693


31,270


31,643

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted


31,524


31,883


31,519


31,886

V2X, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)




July 3,


December 31,

(In thousands, except per share data)


2026


2025

Assets





Current assets





Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


$ 214,313


$ 368,994

Receivables


827,359


730,256

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


163,671


127,102

Total current assets


1,205,343


1,226,352

Property, plant, and equipment, net


48,990


52,383

Goodwill


1,676,954


1,677,154

Intangible assets, net


194,163


239,760

Other non-current assets


72,876


76,525

Total non-current assets


1,992,983


2,045,822

Total Assets


$ 3,198,326


$ 3,272,174

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable


$ 547,403


$ 557,042

Compensation and other employee benefits


134,173


176,530

Short-term debt


16,107


14,935

Other accrued liabilities


216,723


258,373

Total current liabilities


914,406


1,006,880

Long-term debt, net


1,047,980


1,083,234

Deferred tax liabilities


33,640


28,357

Other non-current liabilities


67,844


69,067

Total non-current liabilities


1,149,464


1,180,658

Total liabilities


2,063,870


2,187,538

Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)





Shareholders' Equity





Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued and
outstanding


-


-

Common stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 31,908,996 shares
issued and 31,345,358 shares outstanding as of July 3, 2026; 31,735,083 shares issued
and 31,171,445 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025


319


317

Treasury stock, at cost - (563,638) shares as of both July 3, 2026 and December 31,
2025


(30,274)


(30,274)

Additional paid in capital


782,308


779,084

Retained earnings


387,882


343,417

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(5,779)


(7,908)

Total shareholders' equity


1,134,456


1,084,636

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$ 3,198,326


$ 3,272,174

V2X, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)




Six Months Ended



July 3,


June 27,

(In thousands)


2026


2025

Operating activities





Net income


$ 44,465


$ 30,498

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:

Depreciation expense


8,074


8,175

Amortization of intangible assets


45,796


45,125

Amortization of cloud computing arrangements


2,524


2,453

Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment


5


325

Stock-based compensation


8,419


6,181

Deferred taxes


4,649


(4,807)

Amortization of debt issuance costs


3,240


3,032

Loss on extinguishment of debt


1,739


2,527

Changes in assets and liabilities:





Receivables


(89,623)


(20,635)

Other assets


(34,928)


(13,894)

Accounts payable


(10,683)


(116,931)

Compensation and other employee benefits


(42,236)


(17,322)

Other liabilities


(49,801)


8,342

Net cash used in operating activities


(108,360)


(66,931)

Investing activities





Purchases of capital assets


(3,374)


(5,180)

Proceeds from the disposition of assets


-


90

Net cash used in investing activities


(3,374)


(5,090)

Financing activities





Repayments of long-term debt


(37,390)


(3,812)

Proceeds from revolver


-


319,000

Repayments of revolver


-


(319,000)

Proceeds from stock awards and stock options


142


77

Payment of debt issuance costs


(1,194)


(3,909)

Payments of employee withholding taxes on stock-based compensation


(5,335)


(2,974)

Net cash used in financing activities


(43,777)


(10,618)

Exchange rate effect on cash


830


4,775

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


(154,681)


(77,864)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period


368,994


268,321

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period


$ 214,313


$ 190,457






Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:





Interest paid


$ 33,959


$ 32,956

Income taxes paid


$ 7,861


$ 5,164

Purchase of capital assets on account


$ 1,458


$ 2,125

Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Measures

The primary financial performance measures we use to monitor results of operations are revenue and operating income. Management believes that these financial performance measures are the primary drivers for our earnings and net cash from operating activities. Management evaluates its contracts and business performance by focusing on revenue and operating income. Operating income represents revenue less both cost of revenue and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. Cost of revenue consists of labor, subcontracting costs, materials, and an allocation of indirect costs. SG&A expenses consist of indirect labor costs (including wages and salaries for executives and administrative personnel), bid and proposal expenses and other general and administrative expenses not allocated to cost of revenue. Backlog includes funded amounts (funding is contractually authorized and appropriated by the customer) and unfunded amounts (amounts not currently contractually obligated by the customer, including unexercised options when the exercise of those options is considered probable). Total backlog excludes potential orders under IDIQ contracts and contracts awarded to us that are being protested by competitors with the GAO or in the COFC for which a stop work order has been received by the Company. Bookings includes approved values formally booked into V2X's backlog for new business contract awards including unexercised options, contract modifications, recompetes, contract extensions and add-on work to existing contracts. Book-to-bill is derived by dividing bookings by revenue.

We manage the nature and amount of costs at the program level, which forms the basis for estimating our total costs and profitability. This is consistent with our approach for managing our business, which begins with management's assessing the bidding opportunity for each contract and then managing contract profitability throughout the performance period.

In addition to the key performance measures discussed above, we consider adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, net leverage ratio and adjusted operating cash flow to be useful to management and investors in evaluating our operating performance, and to provide a tool for evaluating our ongoing operations. This information can assist investors in assessing our financial performance and measures our ability to generate capital for deployment among competing strategic alternatives and initiatives. We provide this information to our investors in our earnings releases, presentations, and other disclosures.

Adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, net leverage ratio, cash interest expense, net, and adjusted net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, however, are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Definitions and reconciliations of these items are provided below.

  • Adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization of intangible assets, and items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations, such as M&A, integration, and related costs.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.
  • Adjusted net income is defined as net income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations, such as M&A, integration and related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs, and loss on extinguishment of debt.
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.
  • Cash interest expense, net is defined as interest expense, net adjusted to exclude amortization of debt issuance costs.
  • Adjusted net cash provided by (used in) operating activities or adjusted operating cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (or used in) operating activities adjusted to exclude non-operating items, such as M&A payments and related costs, and MARPA facility activity.
  • Net leverage ratio is defined as net debt (or total debt less unrestricted cash) divided by trailing twelve-month (TTM) bank EBITDA.

Non-GAAP Tables

($K, except per share data)

Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


July 3, 2026


June 27, 2025


July 3, 2026


June 27, 2025

Revenue

$1,256,643


$1,078,330


$2,510,771


$2,094,253

Net income

$25,540


$22,391


$44,465


$30,498

Plus:








Income tax expense

7,689


7,059


12,283


9,022

Other expense, net

2,137


2,579


4,583


4,874

Interest expense, net

16,705


20,598


34,830


40,317

Loss on extinguishment of debt

1,739


313


1,739


2,527

Operating income

$53,810


$52,940


$97,900


$87,238

Plus:








Amortization of intangible assets

22,897


22,562


45,796


45,125

M&A, integration and related costs

7,704


1,780


21,077


6,405

Adjusted operating income

$84,410


$77,283


$164,774


$138,768

Plus:








Depreciation and CCA amortization

5,390


5,152


10,598


10,628

Adjusted EBITDA

$89,800


$82,435


$175,372


$149,396

Adjusted EBITDA margin

7.1 %


7.6 %


7.0 %


7.1 %

Minus:








Cash interest expense, net

15,135


19,055


31,590


37,285

Income tax expense, as adjusted

15,530


13,315


28,895


22,549

Depreciation and CCA amortization

5,390


5,152


10,598


10,628

Other expense, net, as adjusted

2,137


2,579


4,583


5,124

Adjusted net income

$51,609


$42,334


$99,706


$73,810









($K, except per share data)

Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


July 3, 2026


June 27, 2025


July 3, 2026


June 27, 2025

Diluted earnings per share

$0.81


$0.70


$1.41


$0.96

Plus:








M&A, integration and related costs

0.19


0.04


0.51


0.15

Amortization of intangible assets

0.56


0.54


1.12


1.08

Amortization of debt issuance costs and
Loss on extinguishment of debt

0.08


0.04


0.12


0.13

FMV land impairment

$-


-


-


-

Gain on acquisition, net

-


0.00


-


(0.01)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$1.64


$1.33


$3.16


$2.31









Average shares outstanding:








Basic, as reported

31,327


31,693


31,270


31,643

Diluted, as reported

31,524


31,883


31,519


31,886

Adjusted diluted

31,524


31,883


31,519


31,886

Non-GAAP Tables

($K)

Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


July 3, 2026


June 27, 2025


July 3, 2026


June 27, 2025

Net cash provided by/(used in) by
operating activities

$21,551


$28,532


$(108,360)


$(66,931)

Plus:








M&A, integration, and related payments

7,237


7,754


9,442


10,762

MARPA facility activity

42,980


21,968


148,608


(3,649)

Adjusted operating cash flow

$71,767


$58,254


$49,690


$(59,819)

($K)

TTM


July 3, 2026

Net income

$ 91,849

Plus:


Interest expense, net

74,423

Income tax expense

26,282

Depreciation and amortization

113,167

Additional permitted add-backs1

59,863

TTM Bank EBITDA

$ 365,584

($K, except ratio)

Period Ending


July 3, 2026

Total debt

$1,086,429



Cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash

214,313

Less:


Restricted cash

(4,014)

Cash and cash equivalents

$210,299



Net debt

$876,130

TTM bank EBITDA

$365,584

Net leverage ratio

2.4x

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Revenue by contract type, geographic region, contract relationship, and customer for the periods presented below was as follows:

Revenue by Contract Type:




Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



July 3,


June 27,


%


July 3,


June 27,


%

(In thousands)


2026


2025


Change


2026


2025


Change

Cost-plus and cost-reimbursable


$ 735,218


$ 647,582


13.5 %


$ 1,487,623


$ 1,270,653


17.1 %

Firm-fixed-price


389,650


405,091


(3.8) %


762,409


769,177


(0.9) %

Time-and-materials


131,775


25,657


413.6 %


260,739


54,423


379.1 %

Total revenue


$ 1,256,643


$ 1,078,330




$ 2,510,771


$ 2,094,253



Revenue by Geographic Region:




Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



July 3,


June 27,


%


July 3,


June 27,


%

(In thousands)


2026


2025


Change


2026


2025


Change

United States


$ 797,512


$ 632,357


26.1 %


$ 1,608,066


$ 1,209,815


32.9 %

Middle East


324,550


320,317


1.3 %


638,883


638,662


- %

Asia


86,566


76,793


12.7 %


162,703


152,771


6.5 %

Europe


48,015


48,863


(1.7) %


101,119


93,005


8.7 %

Total revenue


$ 1,256,643


$ 1,078,330




$ 2,510,771


$ 2,094,253



Revenue by Contract Relationship:




Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



July 3,


June 27,


%


July 3,


June 27,


%

(In thousands)


2026


2025


Change


2026


2025


Change

Prime contractor


$ 1,206,600


$ 1,008,340


19.7 %


$ 2,404,062


$ 1,972,086


21.9 %

Subcontractor


50,043


69,990


(28.5) %


106,709


122,167


(12.7) %

Total revenue


$ 1,256,643


$ 1,078,330




$ 2,510,771


$ 2,094,253



Revenue by Customer:




Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



July 3,


June 27,


%


July 3,


June 27,


%

(In thousands)


2026


2025


Change


2026


2025


Change

Army


$ 422,112


$ 457,443


(7.7) %


$ 862,226


$ 899,579


(4.2) %

Navy


375,172


354,282


5.9 %


758,093


700,394


8.2 %

Air Force


215,190


107,822


99.6 %


383,023


206,948


85.1 %

Other


244,169


158,783


53.8 %


507,429


287,332


76.6 %

Total revenue


$ 1,256,643


$ 1,078,330




$ 2,510,771


$ 2,094,253



SOURCE V2X, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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