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WKN: 886106 | ISIN: US0113111076 | Ticker-Symbol: AL3
Frankfurt
04.08.26 | 08:03
140,00 Euro
+2,94 % +4,00
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ALAMO GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
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ALAMO GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
142,00143,0010:56
142,00143,0010:56
PR Newswire
03.08.2026 22:15 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Alamo Group Inc.: Alamo Group Announces Financial Results For The Second Quarter 2026

SEGUIN, Texas, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) today reported results for the second quarter of 2026.

Highlights:

  • Net sales were $450.7 million, up 7.6% compared to the second quarter of 2025
  • Net income was $30.9 million and adjusted net income was $34.2 million
  • Fully diluted EPS was $2.55 per share, nearly flat compared to $2.57 per share in the second quarter of 2025
  • Adjusted fully diluted EPS was $2.82 per share, an increase of 7.2% compared to $2.63 per share in the second quarter of 2025
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $63.9 million was 14.2% of net sales, up 8.7% compared to the second quarter of 2025
  • Net sales in the Industrial Equipment Division were $271.6 million, up 12.8% compared to the second quarter of 2025
  • Net sales in the Vegetation Management Division were $179.1 million, up 0.4% compared to the second quarter of 2025
  • The Company renewed its credit facility in May 2026 with improved terms and preserved $602.5 million of committed capacity, including a $400.0 million revolver and $202.5 million term loan facility
  • On June 30, 2026, cash was $195.0 million and total debt was $262.7 million
  • Returned $19.0 million to stockholders in the first six months of 2026, including $10.8 million of share repurchases and $8.2 million of dividends

Robert Hureau, Alamo Group's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our second quarter results reflect continued execution across the business, highlighted by strong sales growth in our Industrial Equipment Division, improved adjusted earnings, and solid adjusted EBITDA performance. Conditions across our end markets remain mixed, and our teams continue to focus on operational improvement, and disciplined execution of our strategic priorities."

Second Quarter Results

Net sales for the second quarter of 2026 were $450.7 million, an increase of 7.6% compared to $419.1 million for the second quarter of 2025. Net income for the second quarter of 2026 was $30.9 million, or $2.55 per fully diluted share compared to $31.1 million, or $2.57 per fully diluted share for the second quarter of 2025.

The Company also reported adjusted net income of $34.2 million, or $2.82 per fully diluted share, for the second quarter of 2026 compared to adjusted net income of $31.9 million, or $2.63 per fully diluted share for the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2026 was $63.9 million, or 14.2% of net sales, compared to $58.8 million, or 14.0% of net sales, for the second quarter of 2025.

Net sales in the Industrial Equipment Division were $271.6 million, an increase of 12.8% compared to $240.7 million for the second quarter of 2025. The year-over-year increase in Industrial Equipment Division sales reflected organic demand and the contribution from Petersen. Adjusted EBITDA in the Industrial Equipment Division for the second quarter of 2026 was $45.3 million, or 16.7% of net sales, compared to $40.3 million, or 16.8% of net sales, in the second quarter of 2025.

Net sales in the Vegetation Management Division were $179.1 million, an increase of 0.4% compared to $178.4 million in the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA in the Vegetation Management Division for the second quarter of 2026 was $18.6 million, or 10.4% of net sales, compared to $18.5 million, or 10.4% of net sales, in the second quarter of 2025.

Robert Hureau, Alamo Group's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our Industrial Equipment Division delivered a strong quarter, with sales growth and solid profitability, including a meaningful contribution from Petersen following its acquisition earlier this year. In the Vegetation Management Division, sales were relatively stable compared to the prior year despite pressure in certain end markets. We are continuing to focus on improving margins through operational execution, cost discipline and targeted actions across the portfolio."

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, cash flow provided by operations was $22.7 million, investing cash outflow was $171.6 million, and financing cash inflow was $37.3 million.

In May 2026, the Company renewed its credit facility on improved terms across the facility, further strengthening its liquidity profile and financial flexibility. The successful renewal provides $602.5 million of committed capacity, including a $400.0 million revolving credit facility and a $202.5 million term loan facility, supporting ongoing capital deployment priorities, working capital needs and long-term growth initiatives. During the first six months of 2026, the Company funded the acquisition of Petersen, repurchased $10.8 million of its common stock and paid $8.2 million of dividends while maintaining a strong balance sheet. At June 30, 2026, cash was $195.0 million and total debt was $262.7 million.

Mr. Hureau added, "We ended the quarter with a strong liquidity position, supported by substantial cash balances and available borrowing capacity under our recently renewed credit facility. That flexibility allowed us to invest in organic growth, fund the Petersen acquisition and repurchase shares opportunistically during the first half of the year. We remain committed to a balanced capital allocation approach that prioritizes investment in organic growth and strategic acquisitions while returning capital to shareholders. We look forward to discussing our results and outlook in greater detail during our upcoming Earnings Conference Call."

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Hosting the call will be members of senior management. Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial 1-833-816-1163 (domestic) or 1-412-317-1898 (international). For interested individuals unable to join the call, a replay will be available until Tuesday, August 11, 2026, by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international), passcode 7509167.

The live broadcast of Alamo Group Inc.'s quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.alamo-group.com (under "Investor Relations/Events and Presentations") on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call ends and will be archived on the Company's website for 60 days.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group is a leader in the manufacture and sale of high-quality, purpose-built industrial and vegetation management equipment. We serve end-markets such as infrastructure building and maintenance, industrial construction, public works, land maintenance, agriculture and tree care. Our products are sold to independent equipment dealers and directly to contractors and municipalities. Product categories include vocational products (vacuum trucks, street sweepers, roadside safety equipment, excavators, and snow removal equipment) and light machinery (tractor mounted mowing equipment, land maintenance and recycling equipment) as well as related after-market parts and services. The Company operates two divisions: the Industrial Equipment Division and the Vegetation Management Division. Founded in 1969, the Company has approximately 3,800 employees and operates 27 manufacturing facilities in the United States, Canada, Europe, Brazil and Australia. The corporate offices of Alamo Group Inc. are located in Seguin, Texas.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: adverse economic conditions which could lead to a reduction in overall market demand, supply chain disruptions, labor constraints, increasing costs due to inflation, disease outbreaks, geopolitical risks, including tariffs, trade disputes, and the effects of the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, competition, weather, seasonality, currency-related issues, and other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

(Tables Follow)

Alamo Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



6/30/2026


6/30/2025


6/30/2026


6/30/2025

Net sales:









Vegetation Management


$ 179,092


$ 178,358


$ 354,512


$ 342,248

Industrial Equipment


271,641


240,715


513,370


467,775

Total net sales


450,733


419,073


867,882


810,023










Cost of sales


339,877


310,781


652,221


598,890

Gross profit


110,856


108,292


215,661


211,133










Selling, general and administration expense


60,076


57,136


117,843


111,466

Amortization expense


5,015


4,078


9,894


8,127

Income from operations


45,765


47,078


87,924


91,540










Interest expense


(4,792)


(3,684)


(9,416)


(6,878)

Interest income


1,239


1,195


2,720


2,433

Other income (expense)


(619)


(3,183)


(587)


(3,846)










Income before income taxes


41,593


41,406


80,641


83,249

Provision for income taxes


10,653


10,300


20,517


20,343

Effective Tax Rate


25.6 %


24.9 %


25.4 %


24.4 %










Net Income


$ 30,940


$ 31,106


$ 60,124


$ 62,906










Net income per common share:


















Basic


$ 2.57


$ 2.59


$ 4.99


$ 5.24










Diluted


$ 2.55


$ 2.57


$ 4.96


$ 5.21










Average common shares:









Basic


12,068


12,020


12,060


12,005










Diluted


12,122


12,083


12,112


12,066










Alamo Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)



June 30,
2026

June 30,
2025

ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


$ 194,995



$ 201,823


Accounts receivable, net


343,326



356,236


Inventories


432,262



372,074


Other current assets


22,114



12,461


Total current assets


992,697



942,594









Rental equipment, net


56,033



59,606









Property, plant and equipment, net


161,165



160,716









Goodwill


271,318



221,607


Intangible assets, net


212,999



145,040


Other non-current assets


29,390



28,086









Total assets


$ 1,723,602



$ 1,557,649









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Trade accounts payable


$ 148,039



$ 111,820


Income taxes payable


3,685



3,973


Accrued liabilities


69,307



76,113


Current maturities of long-term debt


5,063



15,000


Total current liabilities


226,094



206,906









Long-term debt, net of current maturities


257,679



198,115


Long-term tax liability


470



626


Other long-term liabilities


24,127



25,975


Deferred income taxes


27,122



10,631


Total liabilities


535,492



442,253









Total stockholders' equity


1,188,110



1,115,396









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 1,723,602



$ 1,557,649


Alamo Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

June 30,


2026


2025

Operating Activities




Net income

$ 60,124


$ 62,906

Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Provision for doubtful accounts

(230)


(11)

Depreciation - Property, plant and equipment

13,240


13,398

Depreciation - Rental equipment

5,927


5,819

Amortization of intangibles

9,894


8,127

Amortization of debt issuance

343


351

Stock-based compensation expense

3,613


4,670

Provision for deferred income tax expense (benefit)

3,195


(2,179)

Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

(682)


(358)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable

(62,851)


(37,267)

Inventories

(31,313)


(16,593)

Rental equipment

(958)


(12,263)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

814


1,923

Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities

14,453


18,494

Income taxes payable

9,427


(9,439)

Other long-term liabilities, net

(2,339)


(667)

Net cash provided by operating activities

22,657


36,911





Investing Activities




Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(162,933)


(17,571)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(10,319)


(12,971)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

1,621


812

Net cash used in investing activities

(171,631)


(29,730)





Financing Activities




Borrowings on bank revolving credit facility

120,000


50,000

Repayments on bank revolving credit facility

(57,500)


(50,000)

Principal payments on long-term debt and finance leases

(5,016)


(7,504)

Debt issuance cost

(2,286)


-

Dividends paid

(8,201)


(7,196)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

1,032


1,227

Common stock repurchased

(10,759)


(1,639)

Net cash provided by (used) in financing activities

37,270


(15,112)





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(2,960)


12,480

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(114,664)


4,549

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year

309,659


197,274

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

$ 194,995


$ 201,823





Cash paid during the period for:




Interest

$ 9,569


$ 6,861

Income taxes

9,080


32,074

Alamo Group Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

From time to time, Alamo Group Inc. may disclose certain "Non-GAAP financial measures" in the course of its earnings releases, earnings conference calls, financial presentations and otherwise. For these purposes, "GAAP" refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) defines a "non-GAAP financial measure" as a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that is subject to adjustments that effectively exclude or include amounts from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Alamo Group are provided as additional information to investors in order to provide them with greater transparency about, or an alternative method for assessing, our financial condition and operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, GAAP and may be different from, or inconsistent with, non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Whenever we refer to a non-GAAP financial measure, we will also generally present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, along with a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure we reference and such comparable GAAP financial measure.

Attachment 1 discloses non-GAAP measures such as Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS, and adjusts for certain items that the management believes are not indicative of underlying performance. Adjusted Operating Income accounts for these impacts on a pre-tax basis and Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS are calculated on an after-tax basis. Management believes isolating certain items from the core operating performance improves comparability across periods, and reflects how management plans and assesses the business.

Attachment 2 shows a reconciliation of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA.

Attachment 3 reflects Division performance inclusive of non-GAAP financial measures such as Backlog, Adjusted Operating Income, Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA.

Attachment 4 shows the net change in our total debt net of cash and discloses a non-GAAP financial presentation related to the impact of currency translation on net sales by division.

Attachment 1


Alamo Group Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation
(in thousands, except per share numbers)
(Unaudited)


Non-GAAP Financial Measures












Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


June 30,



2026


2025


2026


2025










Operating Income


$ 45,765


$ 47,078


$ 87,924


$ 91,540

CEO Transition(1)


-


229


-


451

Acquisition and Integration Expenses(2)


357


235


915


235

Restructuring Expenses(3)


3,998


605


5,940


1,367

Adjusted Operating Income


$ 50,120


$ 48,147


$ 94,779


$ 93,593

Adjusted Operating Income % net sales


11.1 %


11.5 %


10.9 %


11.6 %










Net Income


$ 30,940


$ 31,106


$ 60,124


$ 62,906

CEO Transition(1), net of tax benefit $56 and $110,
respectively


-


173


-


341

Acquisition and Integration Expenses(2), net of tax benefit
$91 and $57, $233 and $57, respectively


266


178


682


178

Restructuring Expenses(3), net of tax benefit $1,017 and
$148, $1,511 and $334, respectively


2,981


457


4,429


1,033

Adjusted Net Income


$ 34,187


$ 31,914


$ 65,235


$ 64,458










Fully Diluted EPS


$ 2.55


$ 2.57


$ 4.96


$ 5.21

CEO Transition(1)


-


0.01


-


0.03

Acquisition and Integration Expenses(2)


0.02


0.01


0.06


0.01

Restructuring Expenses(3)


0.25


0.04


0.37


0.09

Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS


$ 2.82


$ 2.63


$ 5.39


$ 5.34

Notes:

1.

CEO Transition includes accelerated stock compensation, recruiting expenses, sign-on bonus, and moving expenses

2.

Acquisition and integration expenses include advisory fees and other related costs for both successful and unsuccessful deals, integration and divestiture expenses

3.

Restructuring expenses include costs related to leadership changes, severance costs, facility move and setup costs, and advisory fees associated with operational improvements

Attachment 2


Alamo Group Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)


EBITDA



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30, 2026


June 30, 2025


June 30, 2026


June 30, 2025










Net Income


$ 30,940


$ 31,106


$ 60,124


$ 62,906










Interest, net


3,553


2,489


6,696


4,445

Provision for income taxes


10,653


10,300


20,517


20,343

Depreciation


9,416


9,772


19,167


19,217

Amortization


5,015


4,078


9,894


8,127

EBITDA


$ 59,577


$ 57,745


$ 116,398


$ 115,038

EBITDA % net sales


13.2 %


13.8 %


13.4 %


14.2 %










Adjustments:









CEO Transition(1)


$ -


$ 229


$ -


$ 451

Acquisition and Integration Expenses(2)


357


235


915


235

Restructuring Expenses(3)


3,998


605


5,940


1,367

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 63,932


$ 58,814


$ 123,253


$ 117,091

Adjusted EBITDA % net sales


14.2 %


14.0 %


14.2 %


14.5 %

Notes:

1.

CEO Transition includes accelerated stock compensation, recruiting expenses, sign-on bonus, and moving expenses

2.

Acquisition and integration expenses include advisory fees and other related costs for both successful and unsuccessful deals, integration and divestiture expenses

3.

Restructuring expenses include costs related to leadership changes, severance costs, facility move and setup costs, and advisory fees associated with operational improvements

Attachment 3


Alamo Group Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)


Industrial Equipment Division Performance












Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,



2026


2025


2026


2025










Backlog






$ 365,286


$ 509,610










Net Sales


$ 271,641


$ 240,715


513,370


467,775










Income from Operations


36,860


34,327


68,506


65,477

Income from Operations % net sales


13.6 %


14.3 %


13.3 %


14.0 %










Adjustments:









CEO Transition(1)


$ -


$ 121


$ -


$ 240

Acquisition and Integration Expenses(2)


221


125


621


125

Restructuring Expenses(3)


1,389


-


1,709


-

Adjusted Operating Income


$ 38,470


$ 34,573


$ 70,836


$ 65,842

Adjusted Operating Income % of sales


14.2 %


14.4 %


13.8 %


14.1 %










Depreciation


5,339


5,519


10,826


10,912

Amortization


2,031


1,132


3,954


2,261

Other income (expense)


(508)


(895)


(535)


(1,255)

EBITDA


$ 43,722


$ 40,083


$ 82,751


$ 77,395

EBITDA % net Sales


16.1 %


16.7 %


16.1 %


16.5 %










Adjustments:









CEO Transition(1)


$ -


$ 121


$ -


$ 240

Acquisition and Integration Expenses(2)


221


125


621


125

Restructuring Expenses(3)


1,389


-


1,709


-

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 45,332


$ 40,329


$ 85,081


$ 77,760

Adjusted EBITDA % net sales


16.7 %


16.8 %


16.6 %


16.6 %

Notes:

1.

CEO Transition includes accelerated stock compensation, recruiting expenses, sign-on bonus, and moving expenses

2.

Acquisition and integration expenses include advisory fees and other related costs for both successful and unsuccessful deals, integration and divestiture expenses

3.

Restructuring expenses include costs related to leadership changes, severance costs, facility move and setup costs, and advisory fees associated with operational improvements

Attachment 3 (Continued)


Alamo Group Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)


Vegetation Management Division Performance












Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,



2026


2025


2026


2025










Backlog






$ 184,031


$ 177,625










Net Sales


$ 179,092


$ 178,358


354,512


342,248










Income from Operations


8,905


12,751


19,418


26,063

Income from Operations % net sales


5.0 %


7.1 %


5.5 %


7.6 %










Adjustments:









CEO Transition(1)


$ -


$ 108


$ -


$ 211

Acquisition and Integration Expenses(2)


136


110


294


110

Restructuring Expenses(3)


2,609


605


4,231


1,367

Adjusted Operating Income


$ 11,650


$ 13,574


$ 23,943


$ 27,751

Adjusted Operating Income % of sales


6.5 %


7.6 %


6.8 %


8.1 %










Depreciation


4,077


4,253


8,341


8,305

Amortization


2,984


2,946


5,940


5,866

Other income (expense)


(111)


(2,288)


(52)


(2,591)

EBITDA


$ 15,855


$ 17,662


$ 33,647


$ 37,643

EBITDA % net Sales


8.9 %


9.9 %


9.5 %


11.0 %










Adjustments:









CEO Transition(1)


$ -


$ 108


$ -


$ 211

Acquisition and Integration Expenses(2)


136


110


294


110

Restructuring Expenses(3)


2,609


605


4,231


1,367

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 18,600


$ 18,485


$ 38,172


$ 39,331

Adjusted EBITDA % net sales


10.4 %


10.4 %


10.8 %


11.5 %

Notes:

1.

CEO Transition includes accelerated stock compensation, recruiting expenses, sign-on bonus, and moving expenses

2.

Acquisition and integration expenses include advisory fees and other related costs for both successful and unsuccessful deals, integration and divestiture expenses

3.

Restructuring expenses include costs related to leadership changes, severance costs, facility move and setup costs, and advisory fees associated with operational improvements

Attachment 4


Alamo Group Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)


Consolidated Net Change of Total Debt, Net of Cash



June 30, 2026


June 30, 2025


Net Change








Current maturities


$ 5,063


$ 15,000



Long-term debt, net of current


257,679


198,115



Total debt


$ 262,742


$ 213,115










Total cash


194,995


201,823



Total Debt, Net of Cash


$ 67,747


$ 11,292


$ 56,455








Impact of Currency Translation on Net Sales by Division












Three Months Ended

June 30,




Change due to currency
translation


2026


2025


% change
from 2025


$


%











Vegetation Management

$ 179,092


$ 178,358


0.4 %


$ 1,345


0.8 %

Industrial Equipment

271,641


240,715


12.8 %


359


0.1 %

Total net sales

$ 450,733


$ 419,073


7.6 %


$ 1,704


0.4 %






















Six Months Ended

June 30,




Change due to currency
translation


2026


2025


% change
from 2025


$


%











Vegetation Management

$ 354,512


$ 342,248


3.6 %


$ 6,731


2.0 %

Industrial Equipment

513,370


467,775


9.7 %


3,735


0.8 %

Total net sales

$ 867,882


$ 810,023


7.1 %


$ 10,466


1.3 %











SOURCE Alamo Group Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.