Haemonetics Corporation: New Study Offers Additional Evidence for the VASCADE MVP XL System's Effectiveness in Electrophysiology Procedures with Large Bore Sheaths

BOSTON, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE), a global medical technology company focused on delivering innovative solutions designed to improve patient outcomes, today announced publication of a study providing new evidence supporting the safety and efficacy of Haemonetics' VASCADE MVP® XL venous vascular closure system in large-bore sheath procedures. The retrospective cohort study represents the largest reported cohort using the VASCADE MVP XL system to date.

Conducted at Emory University and funded by a grant from Haemonetics, the single center retrospective study by an experienced user evaluated real-world outcomes in 1,623 patients who received the VASCADE MVP XL system following large bore (maximum 17F outer diameter (OD) sheaths) venous access electrophysiology procedures, including pulsed field ablation (PFA) for Atrial Fibrillation (AF), left atrial appendage closure (LAAC) or concomitant procedures. Results demonstrated that the VASCADE MVP XL system achieved rapid hemostasis (median 2 minutes), a 92.5% same-day discharge rate with a median time to discharge of 3.5 hours, and a strong safety profile with 1.2% overall vascular complications with no surgical interventions required.

"With real-world clinical evidence from a large and diverse patient population, we continue to demonstrate the VASCADE MVP XL system's consistent performance in large-bore venous closure," said Ken Crowley, Vice President and General Manager, Interventional Technologies at Haemonetics. "As physicians seek innovative closure technologies to help improve clinical outcomes and patient experiences across PFA, LAAC and concomitant procedures, VASCADE MVP XL is providing electrophysiology teams with a safe, reliable and effective solution delivering rapid hemostasis and enabling same-day discharge."

The study's corresponding author, David B. De Lurgio, M.D., Medical Director of Electrophysiology at Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and professor of medicine at Emory University School of Medicine said, "What is particularly notable is that same-day discharge was consistently achieved, even with sheaths larger than historically used in device-based closure. With more than 1,600 patients in this cohort, the findings provide additional real-world evidence across a broad range of patients and procedures, including those with higher comorbidities in LAAC and concomitant cases."

In March 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved expanded labeling for the VASCADE MVP XL venous vascular closure system to include procedures using 10-14F inner diameter (ID) and up to 17F OD procedural sheaths. The VASCADE MVP XL system is approved for vascular closure following procedures using market-leading technologies for PFA to treat atrial fibrillation such as Abbott's Volt® PFA System, Boston Scientific's FARAPULSE® and Medtronic's Sphere-9® catheter, and LAAC solutions, including Boston Scientific's WATCHMAN TruSteer®. FDA approval was supported by clinical evidence from the AMBULATE EXPAND trial, demonstrating that the VASCADE MVP XL system achieved rapid hemostasis with no complications and enabled same day discharge.1 VASCADE MVP XL is the only extravascular venous closure system clinically proven in electrophysiology procedures using up to 17F OD procedural sheaths.

ABOUT HAEMONETICS

Haemonetics is a global medical technology company dedicated to improving the quality, effectiveness and efficiency of health care. Our Apheresis business features proprietary technologies designed to enhance safety, yield, donor satisfaction and operational efficiency for plasma and blood collectors around the world. Our MedSurg business offers Blood Management Technologies to help inform treatment decisions and optimize the management of blood products, and Interventional Technologies, including advanced vascular closure systems and sensor-guided technologies, designed to drive procedural effectiveness and elevate the patient experience. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans and objectives of management for the operation of Haemonetics, including statements regarding potential benefits associated with the expanded labeling of the VASCADE MVP XL venous vascular closure system. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon Haemonetics' current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, product quality; market acceptance; the effect of economic and political conditions; and the impact of competitive products and pricing. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in Haemonetics' periodic reports and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Haemonetics does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

1 See Instruction for Use (IFU 4911) for complete details and safety information.

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SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation