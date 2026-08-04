A global research team led by scientists from Norway has compared humidity-induced stress levels in floating and ground-mounted PV systems. The researchers analyzed multi-year meteorological datasets from seven inland water bodies and nearby land sites, using the data to calculate module temperatures, relative humidity (RH), and moisture ingress profiles. "This work is the first study that systematically compares humidity-induced stress levels over water and land across different climates," said corresponding author Nathan Roosloot to pv magazine. "In doing so, it addresses the existing knowledge ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...