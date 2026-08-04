Acquisitions Expand Transfer Pricing Offering and Support Long-Term Platform Strategy

Alphatax, the global tax compliance software provider, has today announced the acquisitions of TP Accurate and Intra Pricing Solutions, expanding its transfer pricing capabilities and reinforcing its ambition to build the world's first tax operating system.

The acquisitions strengthen Alphatax's transfer pricing portfolio with complementary capabilities across financial transactions and documentation. TP Accurate provides specialist software for intra-group financing arrangements, while Intra Pricing Solutions' flagship product, TPGenie, enables multinational organisations and advisors to produce transfer pricing documentation using intelligent automation and AI.

Together, they expand Alphatax's ability to support the full transfer pricing lifecycle, helping customers manage compliance more efficiently while improving governance and reducing audit risk. They also represent another step towards Alphatax's long-term vision for the future of tax technology. By bringing these transfer pricing capabilities into its wider platform, the company is replacing fragmented tax processes with a more integrated approach.

"We were looking for a partner that shares our long-term vision for innovation in transfer pricing," said Arjen Rommens, Co-Founder CTO of Intra Pricing Solutions. "In Alphatax, we found exactly that. Together we can invest more, innovate faster and continue supporting our customers for many years to come."

"I founded TP Accurate to address a longstanding gap in transfer pricing technology: the ability to accurately price intercompany financial transactions, which run into the trillions of dollars annually," TP Accurate founder, Michael Vorndran said. "Joining Alphatax means many more companies around the world can benefit from our solution and we're proud to be part of a team like Alphatax."

Bruce Martin, CEO of Alphatax, concludes: "This is another important step in our growth strategy and reflects our continued investment in creating a more connected future for tax. Transfer pricing is one of the most complex areas of tax compliance, with increasing regulatory scrutiny and growing demands on tax teams. Bringing TP Accurate and Intra Pricing Solutions into Alphatax adds market-leading capabilities that deliver immediate value for customers while accelerating our vision of the world's first tax operating system. We're delighted to welcome both teams to Alphatax."

About Alphatax

Alphatax (formerly Tax Systems), a Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. ("Providence") backed business, is a global provider of market-leading tax compliance solutions. It uses innovative technology and AI to create mission-critical software to transform the way tax professionals work. Translating complex, ever-changing tax legislation into intuitive solutions, customers can trust that their calculations will be right, first-time, every time.

Founded in 1991, Alphatax has over 35 years' experience and works with over 1200 corporates and more than 250 accounting firms, including 80% of the top firms. With customers in over 30 countries, there are more than 30,000 tax professionals trained to use their solutions, filing over 200,000 submissions every year.

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