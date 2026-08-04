ams OSRAM (SWX:AMS):

Key Performance Update Q2/26

Revenues EUR 805 m, 16.9 adjusted EBITDA margin , at the high end of the guidance; 14.2 (non-adjusted) EBITDA margin

, at the high end of the guidance; 14.2 (non-adjusted) EBITDA margin +13 year-on-year like-for-like growth of the semiconductor core portfolio at constant FX

of the semiconductor core portfolio at constant FX Design-wins of more than EUR 1.6 bn in semis (H1/26: approx. EUR 2.5 bn)

(H1/26: approx. EUR 2.5 bn) EUR 1 bn of new senior notes at 7.25 % placed, saving annual interest cost of approx. EUR 40 m

Digital Photonics Strategy Progress

Augmented Reality smart glasses: microLED-array based RGB light engines continued to achieve key development milestones for next-generation smart glasses, validating performance leadership and advancing step-by-step towards mass-production readiness.

microLED-array based RGB light engines continued to achieve key development milestones for next-generation smart glasses, validating performance leadership and advancing step-by-step towards mass-production readiness. AI Photonics launched development of micro-photodiode arrays for emerging "slow wide" AI datacenter optical interconnect architectures, expanding BoM coverage

launched development of micro-photodiode arrays for emerging "slow wide" AI datacenter optical interconnect architectures, expanding BoM coverage Divestmentsclosed the sale of the non-optical sensor business to Infineon 01 July 2026 and signed the sale of CMOS image sensor business to Indie Semiconductors early May 2026

Outlook Q3/26

Q3/26: Revenues expected at EUR 770 m to 870 m ; adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.0 +/- 1.5 %, at an assumed EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.15 , reflecting a normal to good seasonal uplift and continued content growth in the semiconductor business.

; adjusted of at an assumed exchange rate of , reflecting a normal to good seasonal uplift and continued content growth in the semiconductor business. The guidance fully reflects the deconsolidation of the non-optical sensor business sold to Infineon, which would otherwise contribute approximately a further EUR 40 m of revenues and EUR 20 m of adjusted EBITDA in Q3/26.

Comments on FY26 FY27

FY26: Outlook unchanged; revenue slightly lower due to divestments and FX; temporary pressure on adjusted EBITDA impacted by transition year 2026 one-offs.

Outlook unchanged; revenue slightly lower due to divestments and FX; temporary pressure on adjusted EBITDA impacted by transition year 2026 one-offs. FY26: 120-150 m EUR tender offer for pro-rata buy-back of 2027 convertible bonds and 2029 senior notes: In line with the respective terms and conditions, the company intends to launch a pro-rata public tender offer within 120 days of 01 July 2026 closing of the non-optical sensor business sale to Infineon. The offer will cover the net proceeds of the disposal as required thereunder.

In line with the respective terms and conditions, the company intends to launch a pro-rata public tender offer closing of the non-optical sensor business sale to Infineon. The offer will cover the net proceeds of the disposal as required thereunder. FY27: path to positive Free Cash Flow in sight (including net interest and excluding divestments).

"Building on strong core business performance, we are sharpening our focus on Digital Photonics as a key growth driver. Effective July 1, we established dedicated Digital Photonics business lines to accelerate execution and scale our innovation pipeline. We achieved key milestones towards mass-production readiness of our novel microLED array based light engines for next-generation AR smart glasses. In parallel, we are advancing AI photonics with expanding our product portfolio. The momentum towards becoming the leader in Digital Photonics is building and will increasingly translate into our financials," said Aldo Kamper, CEO of ams OSRAM.

Q2/26 Business and Earnings Summary

in EUR million (except per share data) Q2 2026 Q1 2026 QoQ Q2 2025 YoY Revenues 805 796 +1 775 +4 EBITDA margin adj. 1) 16.9 % 16.5 +40 bps 18.8 -190 bps EBITDA adj. 1) 136 131 +4 145 -6 EBITDA margin % 14.2 % 8.0 +620 bps 19.0 -480 bps EBITDA 115 64 +80 147 -22 Net result adj. 1) -55 -72 +23 18 n.m. 2) Diluted EPS (adj., in EUR) -0.56 -0.74 +24 0.18 n.m. 2) Net result -121 -154 +21 1 n.m. 2) Diluted EPS (in EUR) -1.22 -1.57 +22 0.01 n.m. 2)

1) Adjusted for microLED strategy adaption expenses, M&A-related, other transformation and share-based compensation costs, results from investments in associates and sale of businesses. 2) n.m. not meaningful due to sign change.

In Q2, group revenues reached EUR 805 million, coming in at the upper end of the guided range. Revenues increased by 1 quarter-on-quarter, reflecting strong business in automotive and industrial semiconductors and a strong automotive lamps business compensating for the deconsolidation of the Entertainment Industry Lamps ('Specialty Lamps') business following its sale to Ushio Inc.

Year-on-year, group revenues increased despite FX headwinds, the exit of non-core semiconductor activities ('Re-establish the Base') and the divestment of the Specialty Lamps business. At a constant EUR/USD exchange rate and on a like-for-like basis, revenues from the core portfolio increased by approximately 9 %.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 16.9 at the high end of the guided range, with adjusted EBITDA (adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of EUR 136 million. The (non-adjusted) EBITDA margin stood at 14.2%, with (non-adjusted) EBITDA of EUR 115 million.

Adjusted net result amounted to EUR minus 55 million, reflecting higher net financing cost that are strongly driven by expenses for call premiums in relation with the early redemption of a large part of our Senior Notes due 2029 besides recurring quarterly transformation-related charges, purchase price allocation and share-based compensation. (Non-adjusted) net result came in at minus EUR 121 million.

Q2/26 Digital Photonics: Progress Update

Digital Photonics is the core driver of the Company's long-term growth strategy, combining advanced, pixelated emitters, sensors and electronics to digitally control light emission and optical sensing. This technology enables dynamic lighting, light-based sensing, projection, directed energy and high-speed data communication.

In Q2 2026, the Company made further progress in executing its Digital Photonics strategy:

Augmented Reality , AI-enabled smart glasses with advanced displays represent a major growth opportunity. During the quarter the Company completed key development milestones towards mass-production readiness for the light source of next-generation AR light engines. Based on its proprietary micro-LED array technology, this Digital Photonics component delivers industry-leading performance and is designed to enable advanced AR use cases while meeting the requirements for everyday wearability. The Company continues to see a market outlook consistent with leading industry forecasts that project substantial growth in smart-glasses adoption through 2030.

, AI-enabled smart glasses with advanced displays represent a major growth opportunity. During the quarter the Company completed key development milestones towards mass-production readiness for the light source of next-generation AR light engines. Based on its proprietary micro-LED array technology, this Digital Photonics component delivers industry-leading performance and is designed to enable advanced AR use cases while meeting the requirements for everyday wearability. The Company continues to see a market outlook consistent with leading industry forecasts that project substantial growth in smart-glasses adoption through 2030. AI Photonics , highly parallel optical interconnects based on advanced micro-emitter arrays represent an attractive growth opportunity in next-generation AI data center architectures. Following successful development progress on the 'transmit' side, the Company has initiated full product development for the 'receive' channel, expanding its participation in emerging "slow-and-wide" optical interconnect solutions. This development increases potential bill-of-materials content and supports the Company's longer-term objective of offering a complete optical engine. Such architectures offer compelling advantages in power efficiency, thermal management, reliability and system scalability.

, highly parallel optical interconnects based on advanced micro-emitter arrays represent an attractive growth opportunity in next-generation AI data center architectures. Following successful development progress on the 'transmit' side, the Company has initiated full product development for the 'receive' channel, expanding its participation in emerging "slow-and-wide" optical interconnect solutions. This development increases potential bill-of-materials content and supports the Company's longer-term objective of offering a complete optical engine. Such architectures offer compelling advantages in power efficiency, thermal management, reliability and system scalability. Advanced optical sensing The Company's multi-zone Time-of-Flight sensor (TMF8829) significantly advances 3D depth-sensing performance, offering up to 48×32 measurement zones compared to the 8×8 resolution of conventional solutions. The product is expected to enter commercial robotics and smartphone applications, enabling enhanced spatial awareness for autonomous systems and improving imaging performance in mobile devices.

Q2/26 Implementation of 'Simplify' Program

The 'Simplify' transformation and savings program (launched on 07 Feb 2026) targets additional EUR 200 million run-rate savings by FY28 and impacting around 2,000 employees, roughly half of them in Europe. Negotiations with the workers' council have been concluded recently, enabling the stringent execution according to plan.

The continued implementation of theprogram delivered approximately EUR 10 million run-rate savings to date as of end of the second quarter.

Q2/26 Cash Generation Balance Sheet Update

Free cash flow - defined as operating cash flow including net interest paid minus cash flow from CAPEX including related grants plus proceeds from divestments - came in negative with EUR -119 million, driven by reduction of factoring, transformation cost for the 'Simplify' program and higher interest cost, due to paying related interest from the repaid 2029 senior notes. A year ago, this figure stood at minus EUR 14 million.

in EUR million Q2 2026 Q1 2026 QoQ Q2 2025 YoY FCF (incl. net interest paid, adj.) -119 37 n.m. 2) -14 n.m. 2) Cash on hand 994 1,317 -25 511 +95 Net debt 1,288 1,071 +20 1,570 -18 Kulim-2 SLB (Sale-and-Lease-Back) 1) 457 454 +1 420 +9 Net debt (incl. SLB) 1,744 1,525 +14 1,990 -12 OSRAM minority put options 479 495 -3 570 -16

1) Liability as part of 'other financial liabilities' 2) n.m. not meaningful due to sign change.

Under its accelerated and comprehensive plan to deleverage its balance sheet (announced 30 April 2025), the company has entered into multiple divestment agreements. These include the sale of its Specialty Lamps business to Ushio Inc., closed early March 2026, the divestment of its non-optical mixed-signal sensor business to Infineon, closed on 1 July 2026 and the divestment of its CMOS image sensor business to Indie, signed early May 2026.

In total, the company expects therefore approx. EUR 700 million proceeds, of which around EUR 660 million were received to date, with the closing of the sale of the image sensor business pending.

As of 30 June 2026, the company held cash and cash equivalents of EUR 994 million (the proceeds from the divestment of the non-optical sensor business were received on 01 July 2026).

Consequently, the net debt position stood at EUR 1,288 million at the end of Q2/26, compared to EUR 1,071 million at the end of Q1/26. The equivalent value of the Malaysia sale-and-leaseback (SLB) Malaysia transaction increased by EUR 3 million, reflecting the net effect of quarterly accrued interest and movements in the MYR exchange rate.

At the end of Q2/26, the Group held approx. 89 of the shares of OSRAM Licht AG.

Q2/26 Business Unit (BU) Results Industry Update

Semiconductor Business

Semiconductor revenues amounted to EUR 621 million in Q2 2026, compared to EUR 583 million a year ago. The core portfolio continued to grow, supported by custom sensor products that were introduced two years ago, which largely offset the impact from divested or discontinued non-core activities. On a comparable basis, semiconductor growth was approx. 13 %, adjusting for the EUR/USD headwind (approx. EUR 11 million) and the discontinued non-core portfolio.

in EUR million Q2 2026 Q1 2026 QoQ Q2 2025 YoY Opto Semiconductors (OS) Revenue 364 327 +11 344 +6 EBITDA margin adj. % 17.7 % 16.8 +90 bps 22.9 -520 bps EBITDA adj. 65 55 +18 79 -18 EBITDA margin % 14.2 % 2.5 +1170 bps 17.6 -340 bps EBITDA 52 8 +524 61 -15 CMOS Sensors ASICs (CSA) Revenue 257 224 +14 239 +7 EBITDA margin adj. % 16.3 % 10.9 +540 bps 18.0 -170 bps EBITDA adj. 42 24 +75 43 -2 EBITDA margin % 13.9 % 7.8 +610 bps 15.0 -110 bps EBITDA 36 17 +104 36 +0 Semiconductors by industry Automotive 231 217 +6 229 +1 I&M 204 156 +31 171 +19 Consumer 186 178 +4 183 +2 Total Semiconductors (sum) 621 551 +13 583 +7

Optical Semiconductors (OS)

In OS, business improved across the board both seasonally and structurally with showing strong growth sequentially, but also in a year-on-year comparison. In automotive, strong order entry was driven by content and market-share gains including potentially some supply-chain restocking against the backdrop of weaking global car production and soft car sales in certain regions. In Industrial, a strong improvement in horticulture and broad-based momentum in industrial applications drove the good quarterly contribution despite continued macro uncertainty. Short-term ordering patterns remained the norm, especially in automotive. Adjusted EBITDA improved to EUR 65 million from EUR 55 million in Q1 reflecting operating leverage, partly offset by inventory revaluation related to factor cost movements and product mix changes. (Non-adjusted) EBITDA reached EUR 52 million, reflecting the same underlying drivers, compared to Q1 which was impacted by one-time transformation cost accruals. Year-on-year, adjusted and non-adjusted EBITDA were lower primarily due to FX headwinds in the cost base and high raw material cost.

CMOS Sensors ASICs (CSA):

CSA revenues improved to EUR 257 million from EUR 224 million in Q1/26, driven by seasonality across the consumer portfolio and strong traction in the non-optical sensor business (which was transferred to Infineon 01-July-2026, whilst manufacturing services continue). Profitability scaled largely in line with revenue growth. Adjusted EBITDA rose to EUR 42 million from EUR 24 million in Q1/26, demonstrating strong operating leverage. Non-adjusted EBITDA came in at EUR 36 million. Compared to the prior year, adjusted and non-adjusted EBITDA reflected higher R&D investments funding strategic growth initiatives as well as FX headwinds.

Semiconductors industry dynamics

Automotive:

Automotive revenues increased quarter-on-quarter based on a strong order entry driven by content and share gains and potentially some supply-chain restocking against the backdrop of weaking global car production and soft car sales in certain regions. Customers continued to order on very short notice. Year-on-year, Automotive increased by 1 including FX headwinds. The LED Opto Semiconductors automotive business grew approx. 5 on a like-for-like basis year-on-year

Industrial Medical (I&M):

I&M revenues increased sharply by 31 quarter-on-quarter to EUR 204 million, reflecting an industrial recovery, strong horticulture business with share gains and strong order entry ahead of the deconsolidation of non-optical sensor business. Year-on-year, I&M surged by 19 in line with the broader industrial recovery and share gains in horticulture as an example.

Consumer:

Consumer revenues improved seasonally to EUR 186 million from EUR 178 million in Q1/26. Towards the end of the quarter, signs of weakening demand showed up in components for Android based smart phones, driven by the known shortages in memory products that lead to lower production rates at phone makers. Year-on-year, revenues increased by 2 despite the exit of non-core portfolio products and FX headwinds. On a like-for-like basis, consumer revenues grew approx. 15 in a year-on-year comparison.

Lamps Systems Business (L&S, traditional auto industrial lamps):

Lamps Systems accounted for approx. 23 of Group revenues in Q2/26. Reflecting the deconsolidation of the Specialty Lamps business, revenues declined 25 quarter-on-quarter. Within the remaining automotive-focused business, revenues decreased 17 %, consistent with normal seasonality.

in EUR million Q2 2026 Q1 2026 QoQ Q2 2025 YoY Revenue (reported) 184 244 -25 192 -4 Revenue (excl. divested biz) 175 211 -17 153 +14 EBITDA margin adj. % 18.3 % 22.8 -450 bps 15.2 +310 bps EBITDA adj. 34 56 -40 29 +16 EBITDA margin 17.2 % 17.8 -53 bps 10.5 +670 bps EBITDA 32 43 -27 20 +57

This is particularly evident in the year-on-year comparison when only looking at the remaining automotive business. Business improved by 14%, highlighting the Company's ability to capture meaningful share gains amid structural shifts in the competitive landscape.

Adj. EBITDA declined to EUR 34 million from EUR 56 million in Q1/26, driven by lower production volumes and the deconsolidation effect of the sold Specialty Lamps business. As a result, the adjusted EBITDA margin landed at a still very strong 18.3 %. Non-adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 17.2 %. Year-on-year, profitability improved meaningfully. Adj. EBITDA rose from EUR 29 million to EUR 34 million in Q2/26. (Non-adjusted) EBITDA even improved by 57% and landed at EUR 32 million.

Guidance for the third quarter 2026

Important note: due to closing the sale of the non-optical sensor business to Infineon on 01-July-2026, the typical seasonal upswing into the second half is masked by deconsolidation of this business.

Business guidance

in EUR million Q3 2026 low mid high Revenue 770 820 870 quarter-on-quarter -4 +2 +8 EBITDA margin adj. % 14.5 % 16.0 % 17.5 %

For its semiconductor business, the Company expects:

Automotive: strengthening demand in line with content growth and seasonal patterns; short-term ordering patterns remain the norm.

Industrial: continued gradual market recovery, albeit at a reduced reported revenue base following deconsolidation of the non-optical sensor business.

Consumer: soft seasonal upswing in view of modest global smartphone sales outlook.

Overall, the semiconductor business is expected to stay broadly flat reflecting the normal seasonal uplift and structural growth offset by the deconsolidation of the non-optical sensor business.

For its traditional automotive lamps business, the Company expects a quarter-on-quarter revenue increase in line with the typical seasonal pattern of the automotive aftermarket lighting business.

As a result, the Group expects third quarter revenues in a range of EUR 770 to 870 million assuming a EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.15. The impact of the weaker USD on revenues compared to a year ago is of the order of EUR 10 million. The impact of the sale of the non-optical sensor business to Infineon is of the order of EUR 40 million and 20 million EUR EBITDA and thus reducing the typical upswing into the third quarter.

The company expects adjusted EBITDA to come in at 16.0 +/-1.5 in line with revenue development and the margin dilution effect caused by the deconsolidation of the non-optical sensor business whilst still providing manufacturing services to the buyer at a service margin.

Comments on FY26 FY27

The FY26 expectations remain broadly unchanged versus three months ago.

In light of the divestments and a weaker USD, the company continues to anticipate a slight year-on-year softening in revenue. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be negatively affected by various one-off impacts, including effects related to divestments, stranded costs, higher precious-metal prices and other temporary factors.

For FY27, the company continues to see a path to return to positive Free Cash Flow (including net interest, excluding divestments).

Additional Information

Additional financial information as well as a comprehensive investor presentation for the second quarter 2026 is available on the company website.

ams OSRAM will host a press call as well as a conference call for analysts and investors on the second quarter 2026 results on Tuesday, 04 August 2026. The conference call for analysts and investors will start at 9:45 a.m. CEST and can be joined via webcast. The conference call for journalists will take place at 11:00 a.m. CEST

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260803010169/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

ams-OSRAM AG

Dr Juergen Rebel

Senior Vice President

Investor Relations

T: +43 3136 500-0

investor@ams-osram.com