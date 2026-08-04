The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) has opened a call for proposals aimed at public and private developers in Central America and the Caribbean for projects that require financial and technical support to move towards implementation. Initiatives will be considered by either the Climate Investment Platform (CIP) or the Energy Transition Finance Accelerator (ETAF). IRENA says it will prioritize proposals submitted before September 1. The call covers renewable generation projects, whether connected to the grid or not, either centralized and distributed, as well as projects covering ...

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