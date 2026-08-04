Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - Arizona Eagle Mining Corp. (TSXV: AZEM) (OTCQB: AZEMF) (the "Company" or "Arizona Eagle") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol "AZEMF".

The OTCQB offers early stage and developing U.S. and international companies the benefits of being publicly traded in the U.S. without the complexity and cost of a U.S. exchange listing. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. The Company is currently in the process of applying for DTC Eligibility.

Kevin Reid, President and CEO of Arizona Eagle commented:

"Trading on the OTCQB venture market is a major milestone that reflects our commitment to maximizing long-term shareholder value for the Company. This listing enhances our liquidity, increases our visibility and provides investors with a more transparent and efficient trading platform while giving investors confidence with rigid annual certifications and reporting. By broadening our reach within the investment community, we are better positioned to drive growth as we focus on advancing the McCabe Gold and Silver Mine and executing our strategic silver mine acquisitions to deliver lasting returns."

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AZEM".

About Arizona Eagle Mining Corp.

Arizona Eagle is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Arizona Eagle's principal asset is the Eagle Project (the "Eagle Project"), a 4,169-acre property comprised of patented and unpatented claims located near the town of Prescott Valley in Yavapai County, Arizona. The Eagle Project is centered on the past-producing McCabe Mine, a high-grade gold-silver deposit, and includes multiple parallel structures hosting past-producing mines that remain largely untested by modern drilling.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, which are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning: the adoption of the Omnibus Plan; the grant, vesting, exercise, settlement and payment of the Awards; the number of Common Shares reserved for issuance under the Omnibus Plan and the Option Plan; the entering into of the Consulting Agreement and the anticipated benefits thereof; and the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the acceptance of the TSXV and the approval of the shareholders of the Company.

Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including: expectations and assumptions concerning the timely receipt of all required regulatory and shareholder approvals; the ability of the Company to obtain TSXV acceptance and shareholder approval of the Omnibus Plan and the Awards granted thereunder on the proposed terms or at all; and the ability of the Company to retain and incentivize its directors, officers, employees and consultants. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307838

Source: Arizona Eagle Mining Corp.